Olympia Joe lives forever in the hearts of Bo and Whiz Creighton.
The prizing-winning racehorse and sire to world champion offspring enters the American Paint Horse Association Hall of Fame on Feb. 29 during the association’s 2020 convention in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
He sired 453 horses that have earned 2,381 APHA points, 1,840 racing points and 728 Paint Alternative Competition credits. Olympia Joe earned a Register of Merit for racing in 1980.
“I never even thought about nominating him until a friend of mine, who was a founder of the Paint Horse Association, encouraged me to do so,” Creighton said from the family ranch south of Paris near Glory.
The 28-year-old stallion died in 2005 and is buried outside the Creighton home where an inscribed stone marks his final resting place.
“He was just like one of the family, and we cried for days when he died,” Whiz Creighton said.
The Creighton’s and two partners purchased Olympia Joe as a 3-year-old in 1980, but in less than a year Creighton owned 75 percent. They raced him briefly until he was injured and then brought him home to the ranch where he stood as a stud in the 1980s and 1990s. He sired race horse winners as well as performance horses with his get earning roughly $700,000. In the mid-90s, Creighton decided it was time for Joe to retire and live out his life in leisure there on the ranch.
Although Olympia Joe is gone, his last daughter, Cookie, is still producing colts although she is 22 years old. Cookie goes back in bloodline to Tilly Creighton, a registered quarter horse mare Creighton’s father owned in the 1930s and 1940s.
The Creighton’s grew up in far West Texas, married 59 years ago and as a young couple continued to raise, train and show quarter horses. While showing at a 1962 fair in Abilene, Whiz Creighton fell in love with a paint filly stalled next to them, and Bo Creighton bought it for her.
“She’s the reason we are in the paint horse business today,” Creighton said.
The Creighton’s came to Lamar County in 1974 to escape drought conditions in West Texas. The couple brought their horse and cattle operation with them and became more interested in racing paint horses.
About Olympia Joe, Creighton said he was impressed with Joe the first time he saw him, more than a year before he purchased him.
“He had a nice head, was well-balanced and carried an adequate amount of the right kind of long, functional muscle that a racehorse needs,” Creighton told a Paint Horse Journal reporter in April 2003.
“He was just down-right pretty, and had such a good disposition, which he passed along to his offspring,” Creighton said last week.
