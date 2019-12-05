Looks like the whitetail rut has peaked across much of the northern portion of Texas, but the breeding season is just getting underway in the South Texas brush country.
I spent the weekend hunting with my friends, Jeff and Demi Rice, at their Buck and Bass Ranch in Northeast Texas, and although the ranch is teeming with deer and hogs, hunting was slow. The bucks simply were not chasing does like they were the past couple weeks. The oaks were loaded with acorns this year, and deer and hogs simply didn’t have a reason to be on the move. I’m sure they walked a few yards from their bedding areas to the nearest oak tree to eat their fill of freshly fallen acorns.
After an afternoon sit on stands without seeing a single deer or hog, Jeff and I decided to do a spot and stalk hunt the next morning. When game is not moving, slowly slipping through the woods can be productive. We slowly hunted through the ranch, heading from feeder to feeder but all we saw was squirrels, lots of squirrels. Squirrels breed twice each year and during their rut, they are up and moving, just like whitetail deer.
As we slipped through the woods, we encountered male squirrels chasing female squirrels all over the woods. We were definitely hunting during the peak of the squirrel breeding season, and just like deer, the squirrels had abandoned their usual caution during the rut. Caught up in their courting ritual, they allowed us to walk within a few yards on several occasions.
Jeff and I film a weekly outdoor show called “A Sportsman’s Life” hosted on YouTube, and we are always looking for a new adventure. As we headed back to camp after the morning hunt, we were thinking the same thing, “Why not film a squirrel hunt and in the process get some fresh squirrel meat for a big pot of stew?” Almost back to camp, Jeff stopped and asked what I thought about the idea, and I replied I was just about to ask the same question. There was obviously no better time to hunt squirrels than during the peak of their breeding season.
But I didn’t bring my .22 rifle or PCP air rifle. I didn’t even have a shotgun to use for squirrels. Jeff said he thought he had a scoped .22 back at camp. We were off to camp to arm ourselves for what promised to be the squirrel hunt of a lifetime. Jeff rushed inside while I got our camera gear prepped only to come out with what we both considered bad news. He had taken his .22 home, and there wasn’t even a shotgun there at camp. But, Jeff said, “I do have a .22 six-shooter revolver with a long barrel. What do you think about using it on a squirrel hunt?”
I thought it was a marvelous idea. It had been a while since Jeff had shot the pistol, and we both thought it was a good idea to take a few test shots at about 30 yards to ensure the little handgun was on. A few shots at a target proved it to be dead on and we were soon back in the pin oak where a few minutes earlier we had seen no less than 12 squirrels.
There are easier things to do than harvest squirrels with an iron-sighted .22 pistol, but Jeff was up to the task. When using a scoped rifle, shooting squirrels from treetops is a very doable thing, but with a pistol, shots need to be much closer. We slowly eased through the edge of the big pin oak flat where the cover was a lot thicker and located squirrels chasing each other on the ground. They would occasionally run a few feet up in trees and then hit the ground running again. Jeff used a sapling as a rest to steady his pistol, waiting until the mating squirrels stopped so he could make the shot.
After spending an hour or so hunt, we had a good mess of squirrels for our stew and some good footage for our upcoming show. Our success was attributed to Jeff’s expert shooting skills and the fact that we were hunting during a period when our quarry was much more interested in procreating their species than worrying about a couple of humans who invaded their patch of woods.
Squirrel breeding season happens once between December and February, then again in late June through August. With the gestation period lasting 38 to 46 days, female squirrels will give birth in early spring (February through April) or late summer (August/September).
The winter Outdoor Ren-de-voux in Greenville will be Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on four wooded acres adjacent Carquest on Stonewall St.
I’ll host the event. Admission is free and booth space is available. Several campfires will be blazing, providing a great setting for hunting and fishing talk. Booth space is available.
For information, contact Randy Koon at Henley Auto Supply at 903-456-3048.
