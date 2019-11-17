Berean Bible Club
The Berean Bible Club met on Nov. 5 in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Eleven members were present, including Melonese Bonner, Marnie Bryan, Doris Bryant, Donna Edzards, Noreen Flores, Joan Grimes, Donna Komma, Betty Moss, Gloria Reynolds and the Rev. James Barnes.
President Moss called the meeting to order asking Grimes to open with prayer. The roll was called. Flores read the minutes of the October meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Reynolds gave the Treasurer’s report.
Old business was discussed and a new idea for a project was suggested for this holiday time and a sample was provided by Grimes. These gifts will be given out to the office of First Baptist Church.
The December 2019 potluck meeting will be on Dec. 3 at noon in the fellowship hall. A menu list was passed around for each member to sign up for the dish they wish to prepare. Moss will contact the speaker for that meeting.
Pat Chapman offered to be the activity chairperson. Following new business, Reynolds and Grimes led in the singing of “In the Garden.” Reynolds gave each member a copy of “The Difference.” Rev. Barnes continued his teaching of the Holy Spirit The Rev. Barnes closed the meeting with prayer.
The hostess, Grimes, served enchilada soup with dorito chips and crackers and an apple dumpling dessert. Rev. Barnes brought various candy, as well.
Calvary United Methodist Women
The United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church held its general meeting with all three groups gathering on Nov. 4 in the fellowship hall of the church.
President Carolyn Karrer presided and led all members in prayer and in the reading of the UMW Purpose.
After a dinner of various soups and desserts was served by the hostesses, reading program reports were given by Marlene Wilcox and Marilyn Whatley. The program was presented by Barb Dunlap, who discussed the meaning of the word “nurture” and its implications for women in the church.
Cindy Robertson, secretary, called the roll and presented a printed copy of the last meeting’s minutes, which were approved. The treasurer’s report was given by Carolyn White. Jacque Simmons, spiritual growth chair, discussed the prayer calendar and the church’s prayers and concerns.
Other reports were given by Ruth Viehe, Daisy Harvill, Rona Vickers and Cindy Robertson. President Karrer presented reading awards and unit awards. There were 31 members present.
The hostesses were members of the Rebekah/Rachel group. The next meeting will be Dec. 2. The meeting was dismissed with the Lord’s Prayer.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The George Washington Stell Chapter , Daughters of the Republic of Texas, met at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Paris Golf & Country Club with seven ladies in attendance, including Jan Jenkins, Dianne Erwin, Holly Blackmon, Ruth Skidmore, Emily Kirkman, Nancy Nance and Shirley Smith.
The pledges to the flags were said, and Nance voiced the invocation, after which the group was served brunch.
President Blackmon presented the program on facts about Texas.
The group’s next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at PG&CC. It will be a Christmas program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.