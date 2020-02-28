The viral world is in the news a great deal these days, and the news is often not positive.
Influenza is an old foe that circles the globe yearly infecting millions and killing a few hundred thousand in an average year, millions in pandemic years. The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is making headlines now and could reach pandemic levels. Countries are preparing for the worst as a precaution.
However, news from the viral world does not always have to be bad. Science is learning more each day about using viral abilities to infect cells to our advantage.
A virus is tiny, the coronavirus is around 130 nanometers in diameter, meaning you could fit almost 7,700 of them across the blue line of standard notebook paper. They all need to hijack another living cell’s machinery to replicate themselves. Their genetic code simply directs their own reproduction. Once they have gained entry into a living cell, the code directs that cell to make more of the virus, often to the demise of the cell.
Viral news is not always bad, though. About a week ago, I ran across an article published in the Journal of Virology that was titled “Mucin-like domain of Ebola virus glycoprotein enhances selective oncolytic actions against brain tumors.” Now that titled raised an eyebrow.
Ebola virus is one of the more deadly disease-causing agents in that once infected, your chance of survival is slim. Mortality rates for Ebola range from 50% to 90%, according to the World Health Organization, whereas COVID-19 mortality is around 2% currently. In short, the researchers used a surface protein stolen from the Ebola virus to help reduce or eliminate brain tumors in mice. Ebola for brain cancer?
This journal article is not free to read, but you can find some news stories on it. I suggest Googling an essay published in the Yale Daily News by Maria Fernanda Pacheco and titled, “Researchers use Ebola to fight brain tumors.” In short, the researchers created a chimeric virus to infect and kill glioblastoma cells in mice. Ebola has a particular glycoprotein on its surface containing a mucin-like domain that helps the virus evade an immune response. This allows Ebola to do a better job at infecting cells, useful for Ebola but bad for you.
The Yale University team genetically engineered a vesicular stomatitis virus to produce this Ebola glycoprotein. VSV is good at infecting nervous tissue, whereas Ebola is not. The Ebola protein may help VSV avoid the immune system’s attack, and it seems to slow viral replication making it safer for use in the brain. You do not want a bunch of non-cancerous brain cells being killed by the virus!
A good deal of cancer research focuses on infecting cancer cells with a modified virus because cancer is bad a defending itself against viral invaders. Healthy cells around cancer can fight the infection off more effectively, whereas cancer cannot. Virally infected cancer cells also attract the attention of your immune system. Combining Ebola and VSV might sound like a bad idea, but perhaps this will lead to an effective treatment for glioblastoma tumors in humans. Ebola saves the day?
