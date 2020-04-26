Believe it or not, the flu season is officially over. It might not feel like it, however, given that Covid-19 season is still in full effect, and new uncertainties emerge each and every day. We are all trying to make the right decisions for ourselves, our families and our community.
I’m reminded of a common statement from patients during any given flu season: “I don’t get the flu shot.” Never one to pick a fight, I don’t have a specific lecture, but I do feel obligated to participate in a little motivational interviewing from time to time with this crowd. More often than not, it is eye-opening for some people to learn that the flu shot they get in my clinic may not be for them. Vaccinating themselves can help to not pass the flu along to their elderly parents, a nephew too young to get vaccinated or an immunocompromised co-worker. The simple act of getting a flu shot for yourself can protect those you love.
While a vaccination for Covid-19 is potentially 12 to 18 months away by most estimates, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations have focused on facemasks to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Forget about the politics associated with who can tell you to do what and what any specific politician says about any specific region. Think about the current situation for yourself. There is a deadly virus spreading, it spreads in the form of droplets from the mouth (coughing, sneezing, laughing, speaking), and it can be spread from infected people with absolutely no symptoms at all. You very well might be carrying the virus right now. Hence the recommendations for a mask.
Don’t consider wearing a mask to protect yourself, instead consider wearing a mask to protect everyone around you.
Even with the current low case number in Lamar County, I would argue that Paris is in a unique position of potential danger. Most of our industries have been deemed essential and have remained open throughout this crisis. Many workers travel to and from the DFW metroplex daily (an area with many restrictions currently in place). Many individuals travel to and from Oklahoma daily (an area with very few restrictions in place). We are a melting pot of risk.
One simple, uncomplicated solution has been suggested to help prevent viral spread — wearing a mask. The CDC recommends wearing even a DIY cloth mask in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g. grocery stores and pharmacies). They advise that these masks:
n fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
n be secured with ties or earloops
n include multiple layers of fabric
n allow for breathing without restriction
n be able to be laundered without damage to the shape
Remember, masks can be worn for one of two reasons — either to protect the wearer or to protect others. The N95 mask that you have heard about for the last few months does the former, but a mere cloth covering can do the latter. It is the selfless act, not the selfish one that will help make Covid-19 a disease of the past.
Your mask protects me, and my mask protects you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.