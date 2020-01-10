As the cold winter months press on, some of you know all too well how debilitating joint pain can be. Stiffness, swelling and immobility can leave you weak and unable to do the things you either love or need to do. Few things can interfere with your life faster than challenges feeding or clothing yourself.
Thankfully, there are several effective home remedies for joint pain that do not require prescription medication or surgery.
Heat
Heat can have a soothing and loosening effect on most joint tissues. Consider pain in your hands. Because they are at the end of our extremities, hands are very susceptible to cold temperatures which can make joints painful and stiff. Keeping your hands warm can help prevent pain from starting or getting worse. Invest in quality gloves or mitts and consider the adhesive heat pack to stick inside your gloves or mitts to keep your hands nice and warm. At home, a hot shower or a warm hand soak can help relieve pain and stiffness in any joint.
Stretching
Movement is important for keeping muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints flexible and mobile which can help reduce pain. Stretching and strengthening joint tissues can help improve their ability to absorb stress. Slow, gentle exercises such as opening and closing a loose fist or bending and straightening a stiff knee while seated can help bring relief from joint pain.
I consider massage to be in the category of stretching as well, as it helps stimulate circulation, improving blood supply and increasing mobility. Physiotherapists can recommend particular exercises or stretches that would benefit your specific situation.
Curcumin
Curcumin is the active polyphenol component of the popular spice turmeric and is known for its vibrant orange hue. It has garnered great interest as an effective anti-inflammatory for a variety of conditions. Research has found it to be therapeutic for joint pain resulting from osteoarthritis. You can purchase prepared supplements, use turmeric in cooking, or even grow your own.
Resveratrol
Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant found in dark purple and blue pigmented foods, such as grapes and blueberries. Studies have found that resveratrol significantly reduces inflammatory markers in the body and helps ease symptoms associated with inflammation. Pistachios, berries (especially strawberries, blueberries, bilberries, cranberries, and currants), purple grapes, and cocoa or dark chocolate are good dietary sources of resveratrol.
Ginger
Ginger is a popular spice well known as a remedy for digestive upset, but it also has impressive anti-inflammatory effects as well. Studies have shown that ginger can improve inflammatory markers in the body and may be particularly effective for inflammation and muscle soreness following exercise or exertion. Add it to your favorite sweet or savory dishes either fresh or dried and ground.
Magnesium
Epsom salt in warm water might be the most common home remedy for sore feet. Magnesium is the key to its success. Magnesium is necessary for proper muscle function and acts as an antioxidant in the body. Epsom salts in warm water allow magnesium to be absorbed by the skin and get into the tissues where it is needed quickly.
Take care of your joints and they will take care of you. Hopefully, these simple and effective home remedies can help you feel better fast.
