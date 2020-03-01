Charles Fulbright Jr., a Paris native, minister, husband and father, loves to make a difference by supporting the Fort Worth community.
An avid Cowboys fan who especially loves Dak Prescott, Fulbright enjoys giving back to his community through a myriad of ways ranging from ministry to service work. Although his biography speaks of him being an author and a successful communicator, Fulbright believes his greatest successes lie elsewhere.
“I would say probably serving as a minister and as a husband and father … those are my most meaningful accomplishments,” he said.
Fulbright obtained his Bachelor of Communications and Journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He later pursued his Master of Divinity at the Harding School of Theology. Before becoming a minister, Fulbright worked as a freelance reporter for The Paris News, and he started his own firm called Images and Words Communications, which works with corporate clients in marketing, graphic design and technical writing.
“Becoming a minister wasn’t something that I initially sought to do. I just, I just knew … I wanted to help. I didn’t ever want to be just a person that goes to church; I always wanted to help and get involved. And so whatever the need was, I just tried to do the best that I could to fulfill that need. So over a period of time, it just became clear to me that I was going to become a minister,” Fulbright said.
Fulbright has worked at Eastland Church of Christ since 2013, and he has led several outreach missions, including their Weekend Backpack Ministry. Under his leadership, they partnered with a school across the street from the church called A.M. Pate Elementary School to provide weekend meals for children struggling to get a full three meals a day outside of school.
“The principal mentioned to us that she was having some disciplinary problems with some kids. And she said that she figured out that they were hungry because after she would take them to the cafeteria and, you know, give them breakfast, they were kind of settled down. So investigating she realized that they were having some struggles in getting enough food to eat. So we started a weekend backpack ministry to try to help with that,” Fulbright said.
The ministry provides kids with backpacks filled with meals to tide them over until the next school session. This year, the church is sponsoring 75 kids each weekend, with six meals and four snacks for each of them.
“It’s made a tremendous difference for them. We have a group of probably 15 to 20 members of the church that are dedicated to that ministry and making sure that the kids have the food that they need and members contribute food and their time and efforts towards it. It’s something that we do ourselves; we don’t seek corporate sponsorships or anything. It’s just something that the church does to try to help in the community that we serve in,” Fulbright said.
Fulbright is an author, and his first book, “Reclaiming our Spiritual Heritage,” is a study on the Bible book of Ephesians. He said one of the key takeaways from his book is that those who do not choose who they are and what they care about will have those choices made for them.
“We live in a world; it’s really busy. There’s a lot of movement, a lot of things to distract us from living in the moment, from really focusing on those things that really matter. And so, life is one of those things,” he said. “There are a lot of demands that are placed upon us. And if we don’t have a purpose in mind on what we want to do and what we want to achieve, other people will give us a purpose and they will fill our time with the things that are important to them.”
Fulbright recently finished his second book, and he is preparing it for publication. As for his hometown, Fulbright has nothing but good things to say about it. Although he is pursuing the Lord’s work in Fort Worth, he said he was passionate about where he grew up.
“When I grew up in Paris, we took a lot of pride in serving each other and helping each other. Paris, a great place to live and grow up. It’s like a huge community of those people that I grew up with family and friends and extended family, definitely make Paris a unique place that, you know, will definitely stick in my heart,” Fulbright said.
