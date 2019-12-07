At David House Jewelry, they have a motto: under-promise but over-deliver.
“We want to make dad-gum sure that we deliver everything we ever promise,” owner David House said.
The philosophy works. A personable nature and personal customer relationships are a large part of the store’s enduring success, House said.
“We love all our customers, all our customers love us,” House said. “If you don’t love David House, you don’t know David House.”
David House Jewelry has the largest selection of diamonds in the region — a guarantee House has made to customers for 40 years. The business takes pride in giving this personal guarantee, he said.
The most popular items of the Christmas season are wedding rings and diamond solitaires, House said.
“That is really 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “Around here, we sell lots of wedding rings.
“Christmas is really fun this year, with Thanksgiving being a little late. That made us a busier a little quicker, if you will, so we’re really proud of that. We’re thankful for all of northeast Texas and southeastern Oklahoma for all the support.”
Other popular items include 1 carat total-weight earrings and matching necklace on special, as well as a diamond tennis bracelet.
“Christmas is a very big deal,” House said. “Valentine’s in second, and so on. But year round, wedding rings are the hottest thing. That’s our biggest seller.”
In addition to existing items, David House Jewelry also creates custom pieces, working closely with customers to ensure their dream pieces turn out exactly right.
“We can fabricate anything you have in mind,” House said. “You can give me a drawing, some verbiage describing what you want, or you can bring in a full picture. I can make any of those. We sit down with you first in the design process, hear what you have to say, and within a couple of weeks we’ll show you a picture that you can approve. Once you say yes, two weeks later, it’s done.”
The store also has a highly experienced jeweler in-store that specializes in jewelry repair. They offer same-day service for everything from ring sizing to chain soldering.
“There’s not anything she can’t do,” House said.
The store also has a laser welder that can repair eyeglasses and perform any type of repair. It’s the only machine of its kind in the area, to House’s knowledge, and it performs so well it can weld foil together, he said.
David House Jewelry has sold to generations of area families, what House called “a major accomplishment.”
“It’s very satisfying now to be selling three generations of families,” he said. “Just this morning, sold a man a 25th anniversary ring. I started selling his mother, who lived in Clarksville, Texas, back in 1979. And the grandson came in today. New blood’s good, I love new blood. But the thing is, I depend on the old blood. Repeat business is what makes it.”
House and his staff go the extra mile to know customers and their needs.
“One thing I’d say is, ‘if you don’t know jewelry, know your jeweler,’” he said. “That’s pretty important. It’s a relationship you build over time and we are blessed to have done that.”
