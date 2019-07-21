Marriage licenses issued by Lamar County for the week of July 19, 2019, include:
Courtney Rashad Hill to Kristen Brooke Taylor.
Darren Lawrence Cox to Whitney Anne Martin.
Christopher Daniel Pickens to Mollie Anne Jamar.
Carlos Stewart Lopez to Alexandra Renae Castillo Furlow.
Raymond Maurice Zornow to Misty M. Zornow.
Jorge Alberto Escobar Martinez to Genessi Olivares.
Douglas Quinn Burrow to Randi Lee Langley.
Richard Ellis Shrum Jr. to Lana Hibbetts Simmons.
Joshua Allan Stoeltje to Karrigan Phaith Creamer.
