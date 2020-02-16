The Hunting Club membership was in attendance around the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe, talking about the wet weather outside and the fact that we needed a new lease.
Rain trickled down the large windows overlooking Doreen’s gas pumps. A pickup pulled up to the parking space closest to the front door and an elderly gentleman detrucked.
Opening the back door of his crew cab, he reached in and withdrew a soft shotgun case.
Wrong Willie pointed.
“That’s Uncle Rip. Wonder what he’s doing here?”
Doc sipped his coffee.
“The bigger question is why he’s bringing a gun case into the cafe. Doreen said we couldn’t bring guns in here anymore. Scares too many of her Snowflake customers.”
I adjusted my position to both see the front door and Doreen, who was behind the counter.
She did a double-take when Uncle Rip came through the door carrying the case by the handle. Her eyebrows became one and she glared at our table.
Wrong Willie raised his hands and shrugged his shoulder.
“What?”
She came around and intercepted the old man who was moving at glacial speed.
“Sir, we don’t allow guns in here.”
“That’s all right.” He held it up. “It’s in a case and it’s only an old shotgun.”
“But…”
“See, I’m going over there with my nephew.”
“Which one is that?”
“Larry.”
“Who?”
He pointed at Wrong Willie.
“Larry.”
Doc raised an eyebrow.
“That’s your real name?”
Willie pointed.
“He says it is.”
Uncle Rip joined us at the booth and unzipped the case.
Two customers rose from their half-eaten meals and left at the same time Doreen threw up her hands and went back behind the counter.
Uncle Rip pulled a shotgun free and held it, muzzle up.
“I wanted to give this to you personal.”
“Why didn’t you come by the house?”
“I did. You weren’t there. Anyway, I got this when I was in Korea and I don’t hunt no more, so I figured it’d be best to give it to you now, instead of waiting until I’m gone.”
“Where you going?” Jerry Wayne asked.
Uncle Rip pointed upward.
“Hopefully, there.”
“Oh, you’re flying somewhere.”
Hefting the humpback, the old man didn’t notice.
“You take care of this old girl. I had a devil of a time sending her back while I was in the army, but it was worth the trouble. She shoots good. She’s a Belgium Browning, and I’ve been offered a lot of money for her.
“I’ve shot bobwhite quail with it all over this state and in the Carolinas, blue quail out in West Texas, and Gambil quail in California and Arizona. This old gun has been to Iowa and the Texas panhandle after pheasant. In 1960, I shipped it to Africa and shot birds there too, Francolin and dove. You need to remember that.”
He passed the shotgun to Willie who took it like the old man had offered the Hope Diamond. Pulling the bolt back, he checked the cylinder and then rested the butt on his thigh.
“I’ve always admired this gun.”
“I saw it when you were a kid. That’s why I brought it to you. I didn’t want it to go to someone in the family that didn’t understand what they had.”
Willie studied the humpback shotgun.
“I never asked you for it.”
“Nope, and you never asked to borrow it, neither. You have some kinfolk who really want it, and that’s why I brought it to you today.
“Your daddy hunted with this gun, too. He was one of the best shots I ever saw, though there’s some pitting on the barrel because he put it up once when it was still wet, so we had to send it back to the factory to be re-blued.”
Willie passed the shotgun around to the membership, who admired it, then passed it on.
Uncle Rip took a silicone cleaning cloth from a packet and handed it to Willie.
“Here’s my requirement to own this gun. Keep it clean, keep it safe, and hunt with it. Don’t put it in a case and leave it in the dark. Hang it over your fireplace. Take it out and shoot some quail and dove. Hunt ducks and geese. It’ll drop anything you can hit. I’ve taken a lot of turkey with it through the years. Go overseas and hunt, but never give it away or sell it. This is a family hairloom.
“There are even people who want to just look at it, for the stories. If they’re worthy, let ’em shoot it. And some day, give it to your son or grandkids, with the same requirements.”
For once the Membership as silent as we pondered the old shotgun and Uncle Rip’s words.
After wiping it down, Willie slipped the shotgun back into the case and leaned it against the wall.
“I don’t know what to say.”
“Thanks is enough, and you can buy me a cup of coffee.”
“Deal.”
Overhearing, Doreen brought the coffee and a bill. She waited with her arms crossed. Willie glanced at the paper and frowned.
“Forty-two dollars for coffee?”
She nodded.
“Yep, for the coffee, and the customers who left without paying when that shotgun came in here.”
Willie reached out and patted the shotgun case.
“Well worth it.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
