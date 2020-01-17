Progress in science flows from the consistent application of the scientific method. Growth in one field of science is often linked to another. Imagine trying to study microbes or cells without progress in our understanding of the physics of light. The various scientific fields build on each other, and when one makes a significant leap, several others often bound forward with it. These leaps forward continue until there is nothing left to discover. Science has reached an end in some areas, but there is much left to learn in most. Scientific knowledge grows year by year, as researchers stand on the shoulders of past genius to try and complete the story.
Science first discovered the orthomyxoviridae virus family, which causes influenza, in the early 1930s. At that time, the term virus was not even that old. It was first coined by Martinus Beijerinck in 1892 while studying diseased tobacco plants. Virus is Latin for poison, and that term fits well since everyone thought it was a fluid and not a tiny particle that caused unhealthy tobacco plants. The invention of electron microscopes and advanced x-ray crystallography techniques during the 1940s and 1950s would finally allow science to view these tiny parasites. Microscopes and lab techniques kept advancing, and today science knows many of the structural and genetic details of orthomyxoviridae.
Vaccines against influenza began during WW2 for the U.S. military, and over time, the vaccine became available to the average citizen as science got better at mass production. The nature of the virus makes it a difficult target for vaccination, and vaccine effectiveness varies some each year. Vaccination is our best weapon and death rates before the invention of the flu vaccine were astronomically higher. A universal flu vaccine is in the works, and significant progress has been made but science is not there just yet.
Before talking about progress towards a universal influenza vaccine, some basics of the virus must be understood. One key to a virus is that it must first get into a cell and then hijack the cell’s machinery. Technically a virus cannot replicate on their own without the aid of more complex cells, and they are therefore “not” living, but explain that to someone with the flu.
A virus is made of a protein coat with a genetic code for that protein coat tucked inside. In the case of influenza, the genetic code for the virus is based on RNA and not DNA. Like all viral particles, the influenza group must bind to your cells and be invited in, a process called endocytosis. Then your own cells will uncoat the virus and begin to follow the genetic instructions tucked inside, which basically say “make more of me.” The trick flu and other viral species use is that they have shapes that allow them into your cells. It is these shapes such as hemagglutinin and neuraminidase that enable entry and that give influenza A sub-type names like H1N1. Differences between influenza A-D and their sub-types will follow along with current progress towards a universal vaccine for flu. For now, watch for influenza signs in your family, stay home to avoid spreading the virus, get your flu shots (it is not too late), and seek medical help when needed.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Friday.
