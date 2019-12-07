There is no shortage of sports fans, and with Christmas drawing near, people’s sports allegiances can lead to some truly memorable gift opportunities. That’s where Big Boy Memorabilia comes in.
Big Boy Memorabilia caters to many interests, but among the store’s best sellers, owner Chris Parris said, are the sports items.
“People in these parts love their football, so we’ve got tons of things for football fans, especially if they’re Cowboys fans,” Parris said. “We have a lot of items, and if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can usually get it.”
Among the best sellers are autographed jerseys, posters, footballs and more, signed by people’s favorite players. However, few items are as popular as signed helmets.
“Helmets are always our biggest sellers,” Parris said. “They’re not very big, they look great, so people really gravitate towards helmets.”
When it comes to the most popular autographs people look for, Parris said they are the ones a Cowboys fan would expect to find as the most sought-after: quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are consistently top sellers.
However, Parris said, different demographics also tend to favor different things.
“While most people definitely prefer the current stars, a lot of locals really actually prefer the older players,” he said. “(Former quarterback Roger) Staubach, (former defensive end Charles) Haley, and players like that get a lot of interest from the locals.”
Though you might expect autographs from former players to cost more due to scarcity, it’s actually the autographs of current stars that are the most expensive, Parris said.
“For an unframed autographed jersey, it’ll cost about $120, and it’ll be a few hundred more to get it framed nicely,” he said.
In addition to Dallas Cowboys merchandise, Big Boy Memorabilia also carries items for every prominent collegiate team, including the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and more.
Though football is the store’s biggest seller when it comes to sports memorabilia, it isn’t the only one by any means.
“We also sell a lot of baseball memorabilia — mostly Rangers gear,” Parris said.
Helmets are again the most popular items, with signed balls, signed batts, signed jerseys and more also garnering attention.
“Just like with the Cowboys, we have signed stuff for all the big Rangers players,” he said. “Joey Gallo is one of the big names right now.”
And though other Dallas-based sports aren’t as popular, Parris said he still carries some of their memorabilia.
“We sold a (former Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki) autographed jersey and a Luka Doncic jersey last year,” he said. “We even have some Dallas Stars stuff.”
If autographed memorabilia isn’t for you, the store also sells drink koozies, keychains, decorations and more.
Additionally, people can have a jersey framed for a great custom gift.
“Say you want to get your son’s little league jersey framed for a gift, we can do that too,” Parris said.
Currently, Big Boy Memorabilia is only online, and it can be found via its Facebook page. Soon, however, Parris said he hopes to open a brick and mortar store in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.