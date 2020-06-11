Pat Mayse was really crowded this past weekend with campers, tents, boaters, skiers, fishermen and all having a ball. Maybe the successful Free Fishing Day gave it a boost, and also, people just had to get out of the house — either way, I’m all for a Free Fishing Week, a full seven days. Hopefully, the State can come up with more than one day. I think more people would get hooked on fishing and more fishing licenses would be sold.
Enough of the soap box and on to fishing — early morning and late evening hours seem to be better mainly because it’s a lot more comfortable for fishermen, rather than fighting the mid-day heat. This is when night fishing starts coming into play. It’s so much cooler, plus the fish are more aggressive because they have the cover of darkness and your chances of catching the bass of your lifetime are greater. Surface baits that create noise are good for this night pattern such as Buzzbaits, popper, and of course frogs. You can use a popping frog or a walking type frog but you really have to work them to get the noise up. There’s also a snag-proof frog that doesn’t create noise and it works best in the early light hours. Buzzbaits pretty much create noise just by reeling them, but if you pop that bait on a slack line, it will be even noisier.
Night fishing is pretty simple — just keep your light as low as you can, take a few snacks, a lot of bug spray and maybe some coffee or drinks — and always ice water. I’ve noticed that around 11 p.m., the bugs mostly go away and then it’s nice and quiet except for your baits. With those three types you can cover a lot of water in a short time. After a couple of trips at night you’ll be a pro, so give it a try — it’s such a different style of fishing.
Be safe — I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 79 to 85 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8 to 15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2 to 7 feet in or near grass and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait and shiners in 6 to 15 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 76 to 81 degrees,1.53 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1 to 4 feet fishing plastic creatures, frogs, topwater and rattle baits. Crankbaits in deeper water near structure are producing as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.45’ feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits and plastic frogs in 10 feet or less. Deeper water from 14 to 20 feet is active later in the day with drop shots and diving crankbaits. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 4 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 81 to 85 degrees; 0.17 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and with some action with plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are excellent in the deeper water of main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits and plastic worms along grass lines and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12 to 22 feet’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 78 to 82 degrees; 0.79 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, blood bait and cut bait 3 to 12 feet along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbaits in 6 to 12 feet. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation 9 feet above normal, water 78 degrees and clear. Largemouth, small mouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, drop-shots and Ned rigs in coves, around points, river channel and rocks. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows and jigs along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures around standing timber and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along the spillway.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 65 degrees. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, swimbaits and crankbaits in 6 to 18 feet. Striped bass excellent on grubs, live shad and sassy shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Striper fishing is red hot right now, anglers using live shad have been having the best results. Anglers using artificial baits are doing well in early mornings and late evenings; look for working birds on windblown points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad around docks, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Nice blue cats are being caught from fish cleaning stations on cut bait and other legally obtained fish parts. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake, points and shorelines. White bass are being caught off of Fobb Bottom banks using ghost minnows.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.