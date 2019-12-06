Medicine is a constantly changing art, and to keep up with current guidelines, most physicians need to do an incredible amount of reading. The science behind even common therapies is constantly being reviewed, re-reviewed and written about in academic journals.
Go look at the desk of any physician, and you are sure to find piles of these journals waiting to eventually be skimmed. My desk is indeed one of these, and I’m not proud to admit that the dates on some of the journals on it stretch back to early 2018. I’ll get to those eventually. I think.
A recent edition of The Annals of Internal Medicine caught my eye this past week and I decided to glance at it. Every article was about the assumed health benefits of avoiding red meat. As a native Texan and a big fan of red meat, I went into the text with a strong bit of bias. To my surprise, every single article — without exception — was more positive than expected.
Large reviews of previous studies showed a lack of a true, strong correlation between eating red meat and developing cardiometabolic disease or cancer. Consider this jumble of word-gymnastics from the conclusion of once such paper: “Low- to very-low-certainty evidence suggests that diets restricted in red meat may have little or no effect on major cardiometabolic outcomes and cancer mortality and incidence.”
I found it a good lesson in fighting assumptions. I usually encourage a whole-food, plant-based (not necessarily plant-only) diet for my patients, as that has been shown in similar articles to truly be the best pathway to health. And while this current collection of articles would not recommend any changes to anyone’s red meat consumption, “low- to very-low-certainty evidence” does not by any means tell us that red meat should be considered the next superfood. If anything, it reminds us that we don’t know what we don’t know.
Red meat remains a hot button issue among the health-conscious among us, especially here in Texas, and I almost hesitate to write about it. Consider the current trends of keto, paleo and other low-carb diet plans with their thousands of successful testimonials. For now, I plan on continuing a mild to moderate amount of red meat consumption, in combination with my usual attempt at variety and color in every dish.
For what it is worth, I think the best red meat money can buy is the Japanese Akaushi produced by the Beeman family at HeartBrand beef here in Texas. But I digress.
If you want to limit red meat consumption for reasons surrounding animal welfare or environmental impact, feel free, as those are indeed areas where the current beef industry has plenty of room for improvement. As far as health is concerned, the jury is still out.
Support for and criticism of specific foods will ebb and flow throughout our lifetime. I’m sure you’ve seen it all before — eggs are good, then eggs are bad. Coffee is good, then coffee is bad. Fat is bad, but then fat is good?
When selling papers and measuring internet clicks take priority, the details of credible science suffer. The moral of the story: Take anything you read about food with a grain of salt — no pun intended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.