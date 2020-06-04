We have more rain in the forecast and that means more stained or muddy water on our lakes. The last rains have not kept fishermen off the water though, so I guess we just got used to it. Most of our area lakes are crowded over the weekends, and there seem to be more fishermen on the water than usual. Even with crowded lakes, most are producing some good catches of bass, crappie and catfish.
Early or late hours have been best for the bass mainly because they are beginning to set up in their summer patterns or post-spawn mode. With the conditions we have on our lakes at this time, bass are most likely sight-feeders. But with the heavy rains we have had, along with the run-off, their vision is reduced even more. The good thing is they are capable of “hearing.” They have sensors running through their sides called internal lines. These sensors can detect pressure changes or vibrations in the water. They are able to detect when a baitfish or a lure swims or crawls by and then they key in on the prey even though they don’t actually see them. This is the reason the vibrations of your lure is so important.
If you key in on likely places with wood, rock or grass with baits that give vibrations, your percentage of success will rise. Even though water is a solid and any movement through a solid creates vibration, some baits create more vibrations than others. Have several types of baits on your rigged rods and experiment with one that gives off a lot, and another that gives off a little. You might find exactly what the bass prefer that day. Prime locations are main lake points with wood, rock, or grass in the 8 to 12 foot range.
The first Saturday in June each year is designated as Free Fishing Day in the state of Texas. Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license on Saturday. If you have a buddy who has never fished, here’s your chance to get him hooked — and I mean that in a nice way. He might just end up buying a license, buying a boat and taking you. We all know how addictive and how much fun it is.
Remember, our lakes are getting crowded, so be safe and keep that life jacket zipped when the big motor is running. I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 71 to 77 degrees; 0.37 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 11 to 15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2 to 7 feet in or near grass and lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait and shiners in 6 to 15 feet.
Caddo: Water stained; 69 to 74 degrees,1.33 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water near trees and vegetation in 1 to 4 feet fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater and rattle baits. Crankbaits in deeper water near structure are producing as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.728 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits and plastic frogs in 10 feet or less. Deeper water from 14 to 20 feet’ is active later in the day. The white bass are excellent in 12 to 30 feet with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet’.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on red, purple or black plastic worms, topwater and crankbaits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and with some action with plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater baits and plastic worms along grass lines and creek banks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12 to 22 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 75 to 79 degrees; 0.49 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, shrimp, earthworms and cut bait in 4 to 18 feet along brushy shorelines and rip-rap. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and diving crankbaits in 6 to 12 feet. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait over deeper points, creek beds and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 74 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, plastic baits, PowerBait and tube jigs along channels and shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 73 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and stinkbait along creek channels and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure, channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on grubs and jigs along shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and spillway.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 2.15’ feet high. Fishing on the lake is great right now but rising water might change fish patterns. White bass good on Alabama rigs, grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows along flats, sandbars, shallows and shorelines. White bass are being caught from the bank on ghost minnows and small baits. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats and points. Striper are surface feeding in the early mornings and late evenings. Gizzard shad are the best bait for filling a limit right now. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastic creatures, shaky worms, swimbaits and crankbaits in 6 to 18 feet. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and shad in the main lake, along river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Blue cats are biting well in the mouth of the river and flooded areas of the lake on cut bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
