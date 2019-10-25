A fascination with dinosaurs is something that many of us had at one time in our past. They were a very diverse group ranging widely in size and shape. Some species of sauropod reached lengths over 100 feet and weighed in at close to 200,000 pounds.
Dinosaurs dominated the landscape of our planet for over 100 million years, with mammals only taking over after their demise. Scientists have recently been unlocking some of the details of how the “large” dinosaurs met their end.
The event that took out species like the famous triceratops, mosasaur and T-Rex is known as the KT or KPg mass extinction event, and it occurred 66 million years ago. Imagine a rock larger than Mount Everest and traveling over 40,000 mph when it slammed into our planet. This single event changed the Earth in a flash and caused the extinction of nearly three-quarters of Earth’s species. The dinosaurs are simply the most famous for having met their end due to this impact.
An article published this October in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences was titled, “Rapid ocean acidification and protracted Earth system recovery followed the end-Cretaceous Chicxulub impact.” The authors present data showing that the impact caused the oceans to acidify quickly and changed the entire ecosystem for millions of years. Read the full journal article if you love the details, but there are also plenty of good news stories on the topic if you Google it.
In 2016, scientists began drilling into the actual crater, which is located on the edge of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. This September, an article detailing the results of that drilling was published in PNAS. The title was “The first day of the Cenozoic.” We currently live in this era, which started with a bang that ended the age of the dinosaurs or Mesozoic. This article paints a detailed picture of what it would have been like to be present on Earth that day. The details learned from the drilling are astonishing, to say the least.
Another article published in PNAS in April of this year was titled “A seismically induced onshore surge deposit at the KPg boundary, North Dakota.” This article shook the paleontological world because it was a snapshot of the very day the rock hit. Imagine taking a picture of the destruction just a few hours after. You can read this article for free if you Google it. It is one of the most significant finds in history and will be studied for years to come. The fossilized remains show a snapshot of the power of this impact.
Douglas Preston wrote an excellent piece on the research in the New Yorker titled “The Day the Dinosaurs Died.” It is well worth the read!
Texas was close enough to experience the brunt of the impact, and a trip just a few miles up the road to the North Sulphur River is all it takes to witness the KT event first hand. Nothing beats hands-on learning when you have the opportunity.
A visit to our local Valley of the Caddo Museum will let you put your hands on some of the species that went extinct because of this event.
