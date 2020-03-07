Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers & Employees
The Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers & Employees Association held its monthly meeting and lunch on Feb. 24 in the Paris Junior College ballroom. The meeting was opened with a welcome from President Mary Snell and the invocation given by Paul Payne. All veterans were asked to stand and be recognized and then lead everyone in the Pledges to the U.S. flag and Texas flag.
Members were surrounded by decorations fitting a Mardi Gras theme, provided by Lauren English, Donna Glass, Ann Batchelor and Renee Terry.
Snell introduced Shelia Key, who gave information on the Wadley Scans that are offered to members. To sign up, one needs to call Sabrina Rosson. The first date has been filled, the second has a few openings and a third will be offered if it can be filled.
Second Vice-President Cheryl Brown introduced the key speaker, Dr. Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce. He spoke to members about some of the key targets that he has for the university. He told the members that as a part of TRTA, they could be advocates for education making campuses safer. Dr. Rudin was presented a speaker treat given by Sandy Lassiter.
Pam Anglin, Paris Junior College president, was introduced and spoke on how the college and Texas A&M University-Commerce were working together to help students have a seamless transition from one school to the next.
Snell told members of the TRTA State Convention, April 6-8, 2020, in Corpus Christi. The following delegates were approved by vote to attend: Mary Snell, Sabrina Rosson, Sheila Daughtrey, Pam Fry, Vickie George, Gerrie Bankhead, Gary McCain and Tammie Bates as alternate.
Sympathy was extended to members that have recently lost a family member. One new member, Karen Cato, was recognized. President Snell reminded members to turn in any new or used children’s book to Paula McVay for the Book Project.
The Kids Marathon kicked off on Monday with the finale taking place on May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. To volunteer, contact Joyce Schaeffer.
The meeting was closed with the singing of “God Bless America,” played by Gary McCain and led by Carol Rooks. The next meeting is on March 23 at 11 a.m. in the Paris Junior College ballroom. Reavis Wortham, celebrated local author, will be the guest speaker.
