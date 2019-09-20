Flu season is upon us, and multiple clinics in the region are already seeing positive influenza A results. Thankfully, there are many simple and effective preventative strategies to keep you and your family healthy this time of year.
In addition to the foundation of fluids, rest, stress reduction and getting a flu shot, I usually like to make nutritional supplement recommendations to help prevent upper respiratory infections. The following are my favorites:
Vitamin D
Adequate vitamin D levels are imperative for a healthy immune system, specifically for warding off influenza. It has long been believed that fall and winter spikes in influenza are tied to a seasonal component, most notably a lack of exposure to the sunlight necessary for natural vitamin D production in the body.
Research has found that people deficient in vitamin D are 11 times more likely to contract influenza. That same research also found that supplementing with vitamin D reduced the incidence of viral colds and flu by 42%.
Buffered vitamin C
Increased blood levels of vitamin C are known to have virucidal effects, which makes this a potent ally to keep your immune system functioning well throughout flu season. Vitamin C supports and stimulates cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive immune system, keeping the immune system strong and operating well.
Buffered vitamin C uses calcium, magnesium and potassium as buffering agents, making it gentle on the stomach.
Zinc
Zinc is a valuable mineral for warding off influenza. Zinc deficiency is closely associated with H1N1 influenza due to decreased cell-mediated immunity.
Since micronutrient deficiencies rarely occur alone, it is important to get as much zinc as possible from food-based sources to ensure its cofactors are also at adequate levels. Red meat and seafood are particularly high in zinc.
Avoiding grains and legumes is also beneficial as their antinutrients contribute to blocking the body’s absorption of zinc.
Cod liver oil
Much to the chagrin of children for decades, cod liver oil is long-known supplement during cold and flu season. Cod liver oil is rich in both vitamin A and vitamin D. When supplemented together, research suggests that these vitamins are significantly more effective at preventing influenza than when taken separately.
Broad spectrum probiotic
A healthy gut means a healthy immune system as 80% of our immune system resides in our gut. A good probiotic supports a healthy gut microbiome, which can help prevent contracting the flu.
You want the greatest variety of different species of microbes in your probiotic supplement, and a variety of fermented foods is usually the best option. Kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi are frequently available for purchase (or consider making your own).
Selenium
Optimal levels of selenium help support healthy immune function and glutathione levels, helping to ward off influenza. Selenium in particular is effective against H1N1 influenza, improving outcomes of the illness. Good dietary sources of selenium include organ meats, seafood, poultry and Brazil nuts.
I know that it is not always easy to incorporate all of the above into your daily routine, and there is never any guarantee that you won’t get sick, but any steps you can take to improve your chances of staying healthy this winter are always worthwhile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.