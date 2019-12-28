Sunday, Dec. 29
Jim Stewart
The Park, Ole Red, Tishomingo
88000 Band
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Coby Weir
Love & War in Texas, Plano
James Lann
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Marlow
Ole Red, Tishomingo
ZZ Top
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
DJ Barry Diamond
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Under The Sun, Common Ground
Steak Dinner and dancing, Heritage Hall, Paris
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lodge, Paris
The SouthernCross Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Zane Williams
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Very Old Ships
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
Chant Duplantier
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Bent Creek
Lowbrows, Pilot Point
Max Stalling, Zac Wilkerson
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Sunny Sweeney, Bart Crow
East Texas Yamboree Events Center, Gilmer
Josh Ward, Jon Stork
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Dale Cummings, Lance Moore, Steve Mills, Carol Swanson
Antique Capital RV Park, Gladewater
Big n Vegas, Live 80 Band
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Oliver White hosts open jam
Kiotee’s Club, Denison
Tyler Rogers hosts open jam
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Songwriters Night
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Thursday, Jan. 2
Thursday Night Jam
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Fred Spears
Denison Country Club, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Luqman Rashada
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Friday, Jan. 3
Bent Creek Trio
Ole Red’s, Tishomingo
Marty Haggard
Kidd-Key Auditorium, Sherman
Back in Black
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Chris Raspante Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Ross Cooper, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Saturday, Jan. 4
Wesley Joe Malone, Colton Sanders
Foster’s Place, Pickton
Kyle Rainer Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Josh Weathers
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Chris Watson band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jamie Richards
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
