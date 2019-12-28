Sunday, Dec. 29

Jim Stewart

The Park, Ole Red, Tishomingo

88000 Band

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Coby Weir

Love & War in Texas, Plano

James Lann

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Red Marlow

Ole Red, Tishomingo

ZZ Top

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

DJ Barry Diamond

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Under The Sun, Common Ground

Steak Dinner and dancing, Heritage Hall, Paris

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lodge, Paris

The SouthernCross Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Zane Williams

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Very Old Ships

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

Chant Duplantier

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Bent Creek

Lowbrows, Pilot Point

Max Stalling, Zac Wilkerson

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Sunny Sweeney, Bart Crow

East Texas Yamboree Events Center, Gilmer

Josh Ward, Jon Stork

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Dale Cummings, Lance Moore, Steve Mills, Carol Swanson

Antique Capital RV Park, Gladewater

Big n Vegas, Live 80 Band

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Oliver White hosts open jam

Kiotee’s Club, Denison

Tyler Rogers hosts open jam

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Songwriters Night

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Thursday, Jan. 2

Thursday Night Jam

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Fred Spears

Denison Country Club, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Luqman Rashada

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Friday, Jan. 3

Bent Creek Trio

Ole Red’s, Tishomingo

Marty Haggard

Kidd-Key Auditorium, Sherman

Back in Black

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Chris Raspante Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Ross Cooper, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Saturday, Jan. 4

Wesley Joe Malone, Colton Sanders

Foster’s Place, Pickton

Kyle Rainer Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Josh Weathers

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Chris Watson band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jamie Richards

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.