Shark! Scream this word while pointing at a group of people frolicking in the ocean and you can imagine the reaction of most, but is the reaction deserved?
Shark Week began Sunday, airing on the Discovery channel. Almost 35 million tuned into Shark Week in 2018, according to Discovery, and 48 million followed it on social media. It aired in 72 countries. This is year 31 for the longest-running program in cable TV history, according to Jenni Fink’s article on Shark Week history published in Newsweek. So why has it been so successful?
Many of us tend to enjoy being scared, as long as we know we are actually safe. People with a fear of snakes can be seen loading into the reptile house at most zoos. It should not be shocking that the reptile house and shark tanks are often the most popular attractions. Species that have great power spark our curiosity.
Sharks, snakes, lions and crocodiles are all popular topics on animal shows because their ability to kill draws us to them, as long as there is that safety net. The adrenaline, dopamine and endorphin release that comes with fear can give us a bit of a high, and some can even get addicted to it.
As Yoda said, “fear can lead to anger, anger to hate, and hate to suffering.” Sharks experienced this after the movie “Jaws” was released in 1975. No movie had ever made $100 million at the box office until “Jaws,” and it made $260 million.
Laura Allen wrote a fine article titled “Jaws Made Us Believe Some Ludicrous Shark Myths — And It Had Devastating Real-World Effects.” Her article is filled with links to other articles, and it does a good job of covering what happened to shark populations after this movie.
In the honor of Shark Week, here are a few of my favorite facts about sharks:
1. Their fossil record dates back over 400 million years. Sharks are an absolute evolutionary success story. They lived through the largest mass extinction on earth 250 million years ago, the Permian Mass Extinction, and then through the KT extinction event that took out most of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.
2. Sharks are a very diverse group of vertebrates with around 500 species identified. They range in size from the filter-feeding whale shark at almost 50 feet to the 6-inch dwarf lantern shark.
3. Their ability to heal wounds and fight off infection while remaining practically cancer-free is mind-blowing. 400 million years of natural selection has benefits for sure, and we are just now learning more about how they are practically invulnerable to disease. Google search “5 ways sharks can advance human medicine.” The article is a very nice overview covering some of the research into shark super abilities and how we may use it to our benefit.
4. The shortfin mako can reach speeds exceeding 50 mph in short bursts.
5. Deep Blue is one of the largest great white sharks on record. She is 20 feet long and estimated at 5,000 pounds, yet her extinct relative, Carcharocles megalodon, dwarfed her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.