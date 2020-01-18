A Paris native, whose father died in a bomber over Czechoslovakia in April 1945, is featured in the January edition of "The Smithsonian."
John Hesley, now a retired psychologist living in Arlington, shared with The Paris News how “The Navigator,” written by Brian Mockenhaupt, came to be.
In May 2019, Hesley attended the Pilsen Liberation Festival along with the site where his father’s plane went down in a village five miles outside Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. Before the trip, Hesley said he spent about six months in research and wrote a narrative “for my kids so they would know the history of what happened to their grandfather.”
A mutual friend, who had asked to see a copy of the narrative, sent it to Mockenhaupt, and Hesley agreed to have the historian tell his story — the story of a son who had known his father only through his mother’s recollections; and, how that son learned exactly how his father died in service to his country 74 years ago.
In the Smithsonian article, Mockenhaupt blends a documented historical narrative with a son’s account of growing up without a father and about his trip as a grown man to the place where German fire hit the Checkerboard Fort on which his father served as navigator. The plane went down, but not before delivering its payload and not before the B-17 squadron it flew with destroyed a Nazi factory where occupied Czechoslovakian workers turned out tanks, machine guns and ammunitions for the Germans.
According to the son’s narrative, Texarkana-born William Francis Hesley married Roxton-born Maribelle Barnes in the spring of 1942.
While attending Texas Christian University, she first saw him at a dance in 1940 at the Gordon County Club in Paris.
After the dance, she told her best friend she was going to marry him, although it would be another year before they met again at Green Castle, a hamburger joint in Paris where he worked as a night manager.
Hesley joined the Air Force Cadets as a pilot in training in 1943, but because World War II was in its late stages, his son said there was a higher demand for navigators who could complete rigorous training for probably the hardest job on a fighter plane.
“Things went fast from then,” the son wrote. “ I have a letter he wrote to me “to be opened on Johnny’s second birthday” on Dec. 17, 1944. Apparently, he had ‘said goodbye’ to me in November – mother was with him at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska, when he wrote the letter. Shortly after that, he arrived in England at Podington Field. He began flying missions with the 327th Squadron, 92nd Bombardment Group, 1st Division, in January 1945.
It was just two weeks short of the end of the war in Europe when Hesley’s plane received German fire, killing Hesley instantly the son learned after his trip to Czechoslovakia.
In his Smithsonian article, Mockenhaupt relates that two of the plane’s survivors, captured and held prisoner by the Germans were released two weeks later.
They filled out reports about the Pilsen mission, which included questions about each crew member and when they were last seen.
For most of the crew the report was the same — trapped and went down with the plane, the historian writes.
“But his father’s report was different. Did he bail out? “No.” If not, why not? “He was killed by flak.
“Relief washed over John. It was true. The blast that had taken out the two engines had killed his father,” Mockenhaupt wrote.
The writer also describes the son’s visit to the crash site in Ceminy, the little village outside Pilsen where small pieces of the wreckage still litter the ground.
“One of the re-enactors picked up a piece of metal that had been melted into a wad the size of a softball,” the Smithsonian article states. “He handed it to John. ‘It should stay here,” John said.
“‘No,’ the man said. ‘You’re the person who should have this.’”
Mockenhaupt concludes his article by saying that compared with the tens of thousands of fatherless children left from the war, “John knows he’s been lucky. Even without his father, his life turned out well, with a loving family, good friends fulfilling work.
And he writes,
“His sense of loss has faded, replaced with an acceptance of the story told in the scorched piece of Checkerboard Fort that sits on his desk.”
During an interview. John Hensey talked more about his early childhood in Paris. He and his mother lived in a house on the corner of Pine Bluff and Fitzhugh streets behind her parents’ home. Her dad, John Barnes, served as mayor of Paris and owned the Dr Pepper company here.
After graduating from Paris High School in 1961, he attended Texas Christian University, graduating with a degree in English and philosophy in 1965. He then attended the University of California to work on his PhD, which he completed at the University of Texas — Arlington. He practiced as a psychologist in Arlington for 40 years, retiring a couple years ago.
