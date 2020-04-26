Cousin slid the johnboat into the pool big enough to be called a lake, holding tight to a rope to keep it from floating away. He waved his flashlight along the banks.
I loaded the frog gigs.
“Checking for snakes?”
“No, they don’t bother me too much.”
“So what are you looking for?”
“Alligators.”
I laughed.
“There aren’t any alligators around here.”
His teenage brow furrowed.
“Are too. I heard up at the store somebody in Red River County shot one in their pool last week.”
“Do you believe that?”
“I don’t know why not. Anyway, two kids went out to shoot frogs and saw it in the pool and they ran home and told their daddy, and he was like you. He said there weren’t any alligators around here, but they talked him into getting his rifle…”
“What kind?”
In our world, asking what kind of rifle someone used was simply wanting to know what caliber, and not the brand.
“Two-seventy.”
“That’ll do it.”
Like I was saying, he went with them to the pool and by dog there was a big ol’ gator out there and he shot it.”
“They gonna make some shoes out of it?”
“Didn’t say, but if there’s an alligator so close, there might be one here.”
“I don’t believe you. Those old men were just pulling your leg.”
He directed his flashlight beam down to his feet, then into the boat, as if an alligator might have slipped up on him.
“I don’t believe so. It don’t make no difference, though. I’m gonna be on the lookout for them.”
We stepped in and pushed off into the dark water. I flicked my light off to save the battery and fumbled with our gear to get everything ready that warm spring night.
Cousin did the same, and we floated there in the moonlight.
“One of ‘em said he had to shoot that thing twice, because its brain wasn’t where it figured it might be.”
“Why’re you so worried about alligators?”
“Because snakes just bite you and you go to the hospital and get a shot. Alligators eat you.”
“Have you ever seen an alligator?”
“In the movies. Tarzan wrestles ‘em down and jabs ‘em with his knife. I don’t want to fight one, even if I had a big ol’ knife, or a machete, even. And I’m not that good a swimmer.”
“Well, for one thing, Tarzan fights crocodiles, not alligators, and second, I doubt you’d be able to swing a machete if you tangled with either one.”
He moved the ’toesack from under his feet. It was to hold the frogs that we gigged.
“Well, on Wild Kingdom the other day they went out to where alligators had their nests and there was a whole wad of little ones floating in the water around the mamas, with just their eyes showing.” He shivered in the cool air. “Just imagine what would happen if those things got in a pool like this one and no one knew they were there and they had about a jillion babies and some cow came down to get a drink, or maybe somebody went down to shoot frogs or go fishing, and them nasty things just come roaring up out of the water and drug ‘em down and ate ‘em.”
He paused to suck in some air.
Suddenly unnerved, we listened to a million night birds, crickets and frogs.
“You were right when you said this pool was full of frogs.”
“I didn’t say that. Mr. Jones up at the store told me. Said they were the biggest bullfrogs he’d ever seen and that we could come out and gig all the frogs we wanted.”
A much deeper croak chimed in. Cousin’s eyes widened in the moonlight.
“I think that was a big old gator.”
I wished he’d quit with the gator talk.
“I’ve never heard one sound like that.” I reached for my flashlight, but couldn’t find it. “Where’d I put that light?”
Cousin flicked the switch on his and pointed it at my feet.
“Right there.” He moved the beam to the water beside the boat and lit up a big cottonmouth that was trying to climb over the side.
“Jeeze!”
He picked up the paddle and whacked at the boat fast as a jackhammer. The frogs quit croaking and I found my light and watched the action until the irritated snake swam off. Breathing hard, his eyes met mine.
They were wide and I figured mine were just as large. I swallowed.
“That was close.”
The frogs tuned up again and he swept the surface of the pool with the beam. As far as we could see, thousands of widely-spaced green eyes stared at us. Cousin sucked up all the air in a ten-foot radius.
“Alligators,” he whispered. “Millions of half-grown alligators.”
That deep grunt came again and the hair on my neck rose.
“That the mama?”
“Yes!”
Cousin grabbed up the paddle and beat the water to a froth, jetting us back to the bank. We were out in a flash, shining our lights all around to make sure we weren’t walking into the mama’s jaws.
Something moved!
Cousin levitated.
“Yaaahhh!”
I was about to streak for the fence when someone laughed, then another.
People don’t laugh when they’re being eaten by alligators.
Turning to the right, our flashlight beams lit up Mr. Jones and two other old men rising up from behind a tangle of berry vines, slapping their knees and howling. Mr. Jones tilted his hat back and made that strange grunting sound again.
“I told y’all these boys’d fall for it.”
We were the victims of their modified snipe hunt.
When our hearts finally calmed, they joined us and we gigged some of the biggest bullfrogs any of us had ever seen, but the rest of that a niggling thought remained in the back of my mind.
What if?
