Anna Marie LeBeau, a.k.a. Rogue, is a character from the Marvel Universe with a fantastic set of superpowers. With just a touch, she can absorb the powers or skills from another individual. This ability makes her one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.
Extracting the impressive superpowers from another may seem like something out of the comic books, but nature can be just as amazing. There are several species capable of such a feat in real life.
My first example of one of nature’s superheroes comes from the ocean. A species of sea slug, a.k.a. nudibranchs, can steal the stinging power of jellyfish and anemones and use it for their defense. Aeolids are a group of sea slugs that are known to rob the stinging cells called nematocysts from the prey they consume.
Published in 2009 in the journal Toxicon, “Acquisition and use of nematocysts by cnidarian predators” dives into the details of just how these colorful slugs hijack the superpower of their prey. In short, these fantastic creatures have appendages called cerata all over their body. The digestive tract of the sea slug extends into these cerata. It is at the tips of the cerata that the sea slug can store the stolen nematocysts, now known as kleptocnidae, that it consumed. The kleptocnidae are now ready to be squeezed out and fired as a defense against would-be predators.
These slugs are also very colorful, and as a general rule, it is best not to touch animals in nature that are brightly colored. If you go to the following link, you will find a four-minute video by PBS Deep Look, about these sea slugs and some beautiful images of them. thisiscolossal.com/2018/08/sneaky-sea-slugs-paralyze-their-predators/. I would also suggest Googling videos of nematocysts in action. They are cool little weapons.
Another brightly colored thief lives in rainforests of Central and South America. The hijacker in this story is a tiny frog. The poison dart frogs belong to the genus dendrobates, and they are quite beautiful, coming in a variety of colors. Science has known for many years that these frogs were very poisonous. Their skin secretions have been used on the tips of darts by local natives for many years.
The frogs are not creating their own toxins from scratch, though; they are stealing alkaloid poisons from the prey they eat, typically ants, and secreting it in their skin. An excellent 2005 article titled “Convergent evolution of chemical defense in poison frogs and arthropod prey between Madagascar and the Neotropics” explores this in more detail. The report also shows that an unrelated species of frog living in Madagascar has evolved a similar mechanism of stealing poisons from ants. These frogs can be raised in captivity and fed a diet of fruit fly to prevent them from accumulating toxins. It is not uncommon to see them sold at reptile and amphibian shows, a website named joshsfrogs.com sells many species for under $100, but they can be challenging to maintain for a beginner.
These X-Men of nature have been stealing other species superpowers for millions of years and this is only two stories among many. You can also search similar stories on the tiger keelback snake of Japan, animals have stolen toxin genes from microbes, and species take the chloroplasts from photosynthetic organisms for their use. Happy hunting.
