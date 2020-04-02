A lot of fishermen are staying home during these trying times. There are still some, though, that are getting out on the water.
I was one who just had to get out this past weekend, and I noticed, from a safe distance, several other fishermen who felt the same way. I had planned to go to my old home lake — Lake Crockett, which is located north of Honey Grove. In the early ’40s, we lived up FM 100 at Self, so Crockett was almost in our backyard. The boat ramp and parking lot is fairly small so I decided to get there very early, just before daylight. There was a chain across the entrance and a “Closed” sign was hanging from it. We had checked online for closed lakes updates but maybe we just didn’t look in the right place. So I decided to just go to my other favorite home lake, Pat Mayse.
If you’ve been on Mayse lately, you know that the lake levels are high and the water is stained. Water temps are in the high ’60s and from what I saw, a few fish are on beds, but they were males and they are smaller in size. On this trip the reeds paid off better than the flooded buck brush. Chatter baits (bladed jigs), stickworms fished weightless and single bladed spinnerbaits took most of the fish, which were mostly males. The larger females were out deeper and they were taken on medium running cranks. Buzzbaits and popping frogs were used as search baits, then followed up with stickworms, bladed jigs and cranks.
The upper end of Mayse is stained pretty heavily, but as you travel to mid-lake it lightens up some. I didn’t see any females on the beds and this is maybe because of the cold front and they just aren’t committed to the spawn and pulled back to deeper water. Overall our trip was successful because we did catch some fish. While on the lake, things felt like normal old times and it made the work week seem better — more relaxed. Whatever you do, do it safely, fish smart, keep your distance and have fun.
Fishing Reports:
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 60-64 degrees; 0.69 feet high. Black bass are good on lipless crankbaits, plastic worms and lizards, and flipping jigs in creeks and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and blood bait in 12 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 58-61 degrees;1.66 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water with swimbaits, plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in shallow water. White bass are fair on jigs in shallow water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 15 to 2’.
Cooper: Water very stained; 59-63 degrees; 6.46 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good in shallow water. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water stained; 62-66 degrees; 0.74 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastic creatures, lipless crankbaits, and chatter baits spawning in creeks and coves in 2-8’. White and yellow bass are slow in creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks. Catfish are fair on cut bait in 15 to 22 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water slightly stained; 59-62 degrees; 0.88 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs and plastics in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 7 to 15 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.63 feet high. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait 25 to 45 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around structure including docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation 8 feet above normal, water 57 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 8 to 10 feet around brush structure, flats and points.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 58 degrees and murky. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures below the dam, along creek channels and river channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber.
McGee Creek: Elevation 6 1/2 feet above normal, water 56 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. White bass and spotted fair on crankbaits, grubs and jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation rising, water 56 degrees and clear. Largemouth good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie good on jigs along shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms along creek channels..
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
