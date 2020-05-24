With the pandemic, many things have changed, but the emergency medical workers at Paris EMS still run out when called.
“We do things a little bit differently now, but what we do hasn’t changed,” paramedic Bryan Mackey said. “We’re still here, and we’re still coming (when you call).”
This week was National EMS Week, with local businesses and community members celebrating with lunches and cakes for the EMS workers. He said the support from the community and the businesses has been amazing.
“It’s great to know how much support there is for us out there in times like this,” Mackey said.
The Lamar County Medical Mask group initially made some masks for the Paris EMS responders, but Mackey said that wasn’t necessary.
“We did get some early on, but we as a group had a really good inventory of PPE,” he said. “We stepped back from that to make sure everybody else could get some.”
Normally for National EMS Week all the first responders get together — police, fire and EMS — for a celebration dinner.
“This year we weren’t able to do that,” he said.
When contacted, Paris EMS director Kent Klinkerman suggested The Paris News do a profile of Mackey. Mackey has been with the department for 20 years.
“I was pretty young. I was going to pursue a career in respiratory therapy,” he said. He took a job at the old St. Joseph’s hospital, working in the emergency room. “I got introduced to emergency medicine.”
And that was it. Mackey went on to EMT training and then paramedic school, graduating in 1998. From 1998 to 2000, he worked part time for the city and then was hired full time.
He said he joined because he wanted to make a difference.
“The ability to be able to help somebody in a crisis who is there to help them and make a difference,” he said. “I think a lot of what we do can and does become mundane, but just knowing the opportunity is there, I think that drives all of us in this business.”
During his time with the city, he’s seen so many changes come through his work.
“Some of the biggest changes are in technology and the equipment,” he said. “The tech has gotten better and the equipment has gotten more proficient and precise.
“Also, our scope of practice has grown. One of the biggest things is the RSI protocol, the rapid sequence intubation. It is used to help someone who is severely, critically injured — like a head injury — it allows us to safely maintain their airway. When I first started, we couldn’t do that. That has made a huge difference in the outcome of a critical patient.”
And that increase in technology helps in all aspects of his job.
“The tech we have for monitoring and diagnosing cardiac events (has changed),” he said. “We can run a cardiac test within less than a minute.”
Thanks to wireless internet, the results from the field can be immediately sent to the cardiologist, the ER doctor and director of the EMS.
“If we’re out in the country somewhere, all of those doctors are aware of it and can see it,” he said.
Paris EMS workers have a 24-hour shift and then 48 hours off.
Mackey has been married 21 years to Kara, and they have two kids, a daughter who is 18 and just graduated high school and a son, 15. Both of them are home-schooled.
“They’ve been handling it very well,” he said. “They are still taking care of their work.”
Outside of being a paramedic, Mackey said 10 years ago he also got into the ministry.
“I’m also a minister,” he said. “I went to a seminary and got a bachelor’s degree. I graduated in May 2018.”
He said it started when he was teaching youth in Sunday school, and he wanted to become more knowledgeable about the lessons. So, he went to Chriswell College in Dallas, as part of the Southern Baptist Association. He became pastor of Glory Baptist Church for five years, before he began to feel overwhelmed between his day job and his pastoring duties.
“I felt like I couldn’t do it all,” he said.
Now the family serves at Cornerstone Baptist Church, where Mackey, though not pastoring, still serves as a leader in the church.
“I kinda do whatever, wherever’s needed,” he said. “I (also) fill in for different guys around the county.”
Though Mackey is appreciative of being profiled by the paper, he said he wished all of his co-workers at Paris EMS could be included.
“I’m not special,” he said. “There’s a whole group of us at Paris EMS that are feeling the same way, that are just as dedicated. And, that goes from the top to the youngest rookie.
“That is the nature and DNA of Paris EMS.”
