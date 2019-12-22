‘Wait, wait, wait.” In the shotgun seat of my dually, Wrong Willie leaned forward. “The turn’s up here pretty close now.”
We rolled down the rural two-lane, looking for a gate leading into a possible new lease. Yep, once again we were on the hunt for a hunt.
Willie patted the air.
“Slow down. You’re going too fast.”
I glanced down at the speedometer.
Forty-five miles an hour is too fast? If I go any slower, turtles will be going around us.”
He glanced down at his cell phone.
“The directions say it’s not far.”
“You’re still using directions?” Wedged in the middle of the back seat by Doc and Jerry Wayne, Woodrow grunted. “Why didn’t you just get an address?”
“It’s a huge pasture. They don’t give them addresses…shoot, shoot, shoot. You just passed it, I think.”
I sighed and continued, looking for a place to turn around. With Big Bertha’s wide hips, my truck needs quite a bit of room. It had recently rained with water standing in some of the ditches, so making a big loop onto the shoulders was out. I drifted off the pavement and felt the tires pull.
Willie didn’t like that feeling at all.
“Uh, uh, uh.”
“You too?”
I grinned.
“What?”
“Did you recognize that, Doc?”
From the back seat, Doc’s voice floated up to us.
“Sure did.”
Wrong Willie frowned.
“What are you talking about.”
“The Rule of Threes,” Doc said. “We’re always repeating ourselves with the little ones. For some reason, adults feel that we need to say things three times for kids to listen. I think it’s some kind of syndrome parents and grandparents acquire.”
Willie finally understood.
“Oh. I get it now. I’ve always done that with my kids.”
“And it spills over into the adult world.” I steered around a corner, but there was nothing but bobwire fences and no gates.
Jerry Wayne leaned forward.
“I’ve had way too much coffee this morning. I need a restroom.”
It was like when I traveled with the girls when they were younger. With bladders the size of a peanut, they never needed a restroom until we were through a town and out into the country, then one of them would tune up with,
“Dad! Hurry, hurry, hurry.”
“Uh,” I waved a hand. “I don’t see anything but mesquite and pastures around here, and I can’t pull over for you right now. Hold it.”
“Single word directives,” Doc pronounced, still on topic. “With all these grandkids, we’re inundated with them.”
I recalled the night before when we had all four of ours, ranging from 1 to 6 years old over at the house. The evening was filled with don’t don’t don’t, no no no and stop stop stop. And some of those were directed at adults.
I finally found a wide turnout several miles down the road. I pulled in and pointed.
“You can get out here, Jerry Wayne.”
He glanced out the window at a pickup that was passing at the speed of a snail. Loaded with hay, it sagged on its springs. The driver watched us as he approached, probably wondering why we’d pulled off. He stopped in his lane.
“Uh, Rev, I think we’re at his gate.” Doc waved at the guy who opened his door and stepped out. “Yep.”
A rancher about as old as the state came up to my window. I rolled it down and he tiled a sweat-stained hat back on his forehead.
“You boys looking for something?”
“Nossir, well, yeah. We’re here to look a deer lease, but we passed it back there and needed to turn around. This your gate?”
He nodded.
“Yep, but I ain’t leasing it for huntin’. The last ones that were here shot one of my cows, so I don’t lease n’more.”
“We know the difference,” I said. “Sorry to be in your way.”
“No trouble. You boys be safe.”
He returned to his truck as I backed out. His truck receded in my rearview mirror as we headed back the way we came. Again, there was nowhere to pull over, and from the look of Jerry Wayne’s face, he was about to pop. Another car passed us going the opposite direction, and then a sedan went around us as a blur.
“Dang, this road’s all of a sudden pretty busy,” Woodrow said, keeping an eye on Jerry Wayne’s expression.
By the time we got back to the turnoff, there was a truck parked at the gate. I figured it was the landowner waiting for us. I slowed, but Jerry Wayne patted the back of the seat three times.
“I saw a big cedar tree by a pull out about two miles away. We can come back.”
“If that’s what you want to do.”
“It is!” Jerry Wayne moaned. “Hurry hurry hurry. Go go go!”
“Single word directives.” Doc laughed. “Just like grandkids.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
