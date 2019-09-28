The Roundtable of Paris
The Roundtable of Paris held its monthly meeting on Sept. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church.
Connie Dodd, president, led the group in prayer. After refreshments prepared by the hostesses, new members were introduced. They are Barbara Florentine, Denise Kornegay, Emily Neeley, Judy Reese, Priscilla Tyndall, Carolyn White and Laura Woodroof.
After yearbooks were distributed, the year’s upcoming programs were discussed. Fran Neeley, vice president, introduced new member Laura Woodroof, program director of City Square, who presented the program.
Secretary DiAnne Pruett read the minutes from the May meeting, and Ulla Raus, treasurer, gave her report. Twenty-two members were present. The hostesses were Fran Neeley, Barbara Florentine, Joanie Moore, and Betty Edwards.
The next meeting will be Oct. 21.
Good Earth Garden Club
The members of Good Earth Garden Club began the 2019-20 club year Sept. 19, attending a noon luncheon meeting at Paris Golf & Country Club.
President Patricia Culver hosted the meeting. She welcomed members Barbara Adamson, Sonja Boothe, Barbara Fletcher, Harriet Hinson, Mary Lindsay, LaJuan McCormick, Nancy Nance and Dottie Thielman. The meeting began with members joining in recitation of the Club Prayer, followed by a special recognition of Thielman’s 100th birthday, which she celebrated on Sept. 12. Members sang “Happy Birthday,” wishing her every blessing of life.
Following lunch, Culver presented the September program, “Tulips,” on her trip earlier this year to Holland. he shared “Holland” napkins with each member and each place setting featured a variety of photos from the trip and other memorabilia.
The door prize, a stained glass wind chime, was won by Hinson, and the meeting adjourned.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Joseph Ligon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, had its monthly meeting Sept. 21, at Faith Presbyterian Church. Regent Ann Kuebler presided and led the ritual; the pledges were led by Annette Caviness, Patsy Davis, Connie Dodd, and Nancy Nance.
One guest, Paula Portugal, was introduced.
Patsy Davis, chaplain, led the group in prayer before the brunch prepared by the hostesses. Regent Kuebler introduced the speaker, Cheri Bedford, Main Street coordinator, who described the many projects that the city is undertaking.
Kuebler gave the regent’s report, and Connie Dodd read a memorial for Linda Terry. Cate Smith, treasurer, presented the proposed 2019-20 budget, which was accepted, and discussed the DAR grave markers. Reports were given by Patsy Davis, Kim Penrose and Nancy Nance.
A proposed moving of the Davy Crockett marker from the property of the Lutheran Church to the grounds of Paris Public Library was discussed.
Hostesses for the meeting were Connie Ball, Barrillon Dougherty and Monta Lewis. There were thirteen members present and two guests. The next meeting will be a trip to the Museum of the Red River in Idabel, Oklahoma, on Oct. 19.
United Methodist Women
The East District Annual Meeting of United Methodist Women was held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Sept. 21.
A brunch, prepared by Calvary UMW, was served. Kay Dean, president of the East District, presided at the business meeting, and Carolyn Karrer, president of CUMW, welcomed the group.
Rev. Tim Marks, pastor of CUMC, gave the invocation. Alicia Spears, treasurer, East District, lit the World Thank Candle. The UMW purpose was led by Kathy Boltin, and the roll was called by Anna Jo Isaacs.
The minutes and the budget were approved. Awards were presented to local groups, and new officers for the coming year were elected. After the business meeting, the Annual East District Worship Service was held in the sanctuary of the church, led by the Rev. Vic Casad, North Texas Conference UMC District Superintendent, and the Rev. Tim Marks, of CUMC. Music was provided and led by Dottie Billman, pianist, and Jennifer Simmons, soloist.
The guest speaker for the service was Rachel Kramer, education associate of Wesley-Rankin Community Center in Dallas, one of the Methodist National Institutions. Her topic was “The Power of Friendship.”
There were approximately 85 UMW women and guests present.
C’est La Vie
The C’est La Vie club’s monthly meeting was Wednesday at Paris Golf and Country Club.
Robbie Wilson, chairman, welcomed members as they arrived. The dining area was decorated with fall flower arrangements and pumpkins.
Mary Jackson worded the blessing for the meal. Hostesses were Robbie White, Joyce Frank and Carolyn Williams.
Members attending were Barbara Adamson, Juanita Bowman, Mary Jackson, Barbara Kyle, Hilda Mallory, Ulla Raus, Terri Slaton, Roma Street, Rebecca Umphrey and the hostesses. Vicki George attended as a guest.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.