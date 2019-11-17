In the trailer’s front bedroom, Jerry Wayne was snoring so loud the walls vibrated. Wrong Wille shouted from his sleeping bag on the floor beside me.
“Jerry Wayne! Turn Over!”
A snort, hack, cough, then a second hack was followed by a simple, sleepy question.
“Huh?”
I answered from my bed on the living room couch.
“You were snoring so loud they heard it over in Brownwood.”
“I was snoring?”
“Only to excess.”
“I was awake only a few seconds ago.”
“We are too. Now I’d like to go to sleep, please.”
“How can you hear me in there?”
Doc spoke from the rear bedroom.
“Hearing you wasn’t hard. What’s hard is sleeping. Can you guys try that and see what happens? Y’all are making so much noise, you’re going to scare off every deer on this lease.”
I got up and snapped on the lights.
Willie raised up on one elbow as Doc came walking into the living room wearing nothing but his drawers.
“Y’all realize we’re getting up in a few hours to get in the stands before daylight, right. Why do you have the lights on?”
I opened my suitcase.
“I’m trying to find my earplugs.”
“Good idea.” Willie struggled out of his sleeping bag, looking like a locust emerging from its exoskeleton. “I think I have some too.”
Standing there and scratching his hair, Doc shook his head.
“Now I’m wide awake.”
“Turn on the television.”
“Nope. The last time one of us did that, we all stayed up until two watching Tombstone for the fiftieth time.”
“It’s impossible not to watch that movie whenever its on.”
My earplugs weren’t where I thought they were. I unzipped an end pocket and the search continued.
“If Grosse Point Blank is on, I’m hooked.”
“McClintock,” Jerry Wayne called from the bedroom.
“Why are you talking? It’s your fault we’re all up.”
“You woke me up.”
There was nothing to say to that. I knew there were earplugs somewhere with my gear, but I was finding everything else but those bright little yellow pieces of foam.
“Here’s that box of .270 shells I was looking for yesterday.”
Standing there in only thermal bottoms, Wrong Willie paused to glare at Jerry Wayne’s bedroom door.
“I’m thinking about driving them into my ears so I don’t have to hear all this.”
“Now I’m hungry.” Doc opened the refrigerator, looking for something to eat.
“There are some Cheetos on the cabinet,” I suggested, and dove back into my bag.
He found the snack and dropped into the only comfortable chair in the lease’s trailer. The bag crunched loud enough to echo off the walls. Selecting one, Doc popped it into his mouth and the resulting crunch was even louder as he chewed.
I went back to searching for my earplugs.
“You could at least put some pants on.”
“Don’t look.” He picked up the remote control and turned on the TV. Chilly, he draped my coat over his lap and bare legs.
Willie excavated his own suitcase, but found nothing but a pair of insulated socks, which he pulled onto his feet.
An infomercial came on as I checked the pockets of a spare pair of camo pants.
“I know I have some. They came from The Stockyards Hotel when we stayed there a few weeks ago.”
Doc paused in his search.
“Why do they give you earplugs?”
“Because the room we request looks out over the clubs and all the tourists are loud until around two or three in the morning.”
“I might have a pair in my travel bag,” Doc said, changing the channel to another infomercial selling vacuum cleaners. “I got them from a hotel beside a railroad track.”
“That’s where they are.” I disappeared into the bathroom to find my own travel bag full of meds, a razor, soap, and shampoo. After five minutes of searching, I came back into the living room empty handed.
Doc was still looking for a movie and eating Cheetos. He found a program where people were renovating a million dollar house. I paused and looked around the trailer house that was old in 1960. The cabinets were coming apart, the linoleum peeled up from the floor, the kitchen sink was cracked, and all the furniture was original.
A Felix the Cat clock on the wall told me it was near midnight.
We were a long way from a million dollar house.
Defeated, I turned off the lights and slipped back into my sleeping bag on the couch as Wrong Willie wriggled into his. The trailer quieted and Jerry Wayne started snoring again.
I had an idea. There was a pair of earbuds in my shirt pocket that I used with my iPod. Inserting them into my ears, the snoring was barely a whisper, but another problem arose.
Doc changed the channel and I was once again hooked. The Fifth Element was on.
Unable to sleep, I took them out and watched the entire movie as Doc snored softly in the chair, Willie snored in his sleeping bag, and Jerry Wayne went back to sawing logs so loud I had to turn the volume up to drown them all out.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
