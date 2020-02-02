All my life I’ve heard you can pick your friends, but not your relatives. I was lucky with my cousin Roger.
Time just seems to fly away for a boy and one day you wake up and you aren’t a kid any longer. That’s what happened to us, but before we were grown, we had some learning to do. The late great outdoor writer, Robert Ruark, wrote, “Deep in the guts of most men is buried the involuntary response to the hunter’s horn, a prickle of the nape hairs, an acceleration of the pulse, an atavistic memory of his fathers, who killed first with stone, and then with club, and then with spear, and then with bow, and then with a gun.”
That’s what happened to us. Early on we heard the horn of the hunter. Starting out with BB guns as soon as we were big enough to cock the lever, we wore those guns out shooting everything that would hold still.
He once dropped a field lark and said we were going to bake it. Confidence was high, so I built a house fire while he packed wet clay around the bird and shoved it in the coals, along with a couple of potatoes.
It didn’t turn out like he expected, though. The potatoes weren’t too bad, charred on the outside and raw in the middle, but there were serious problems with the bird, because he hadn’t plucked it…or gutted it…or removed the head and feet.
Still don’t have a taste for roasted field larks.
A few years after that, the Old Men replaced our BB guns with shotguns and taught us to hunt quail. Again, let’s go back to Robert Ruark who said “You will rarely find a dedicated quail shot who is not a pretty nice guy. He has to be a nice guy, because he is performing for the benefit of his dogs, himself, and his companions, and all are expert in the detection of fraudulent behavior in the field. I never knew a man that hunted quail that didn’t come out of it a little more polite by comparison.”
I believe that’s what happened. Cousin grew up to be a great family man who loved his wife and was proud of his kids. He worked hard, but the outdoors was always on his mind.
It wasn’t all hunting and fishing though. Some of those memories I mentioned came to mind the other day when I remember he had a habit of breaking chunks off the salt blocks in the pastures and licking them for hours. The cows didn’t seem to mind. He stored those pieces, too, on cross braces in the roof of the hay barn. I bet some of them are still up there.
He liked to light fires, and more often than not we desperately stomped them out before the pasture or hay barn could burn up. Funny, our parents never noticed the scorched soles of our U.S. Keds.
Memories keep popping up. He learned to rope and one day he said he could heel me as good as any old cowboy. I said he was full of it and took off down a hill, shouting for him to just try. The next thing I knew, both of my feet were in the air behind me and I plowed a couple of acres with my chin. I believed him after that.
Our adventures continued as we grew older and found our release from parental oversight. Woefully unprepared with only two cans of chicken noodle soup, we went camping on Lake Pat Mayse one night when we were teenagers. He built a campfire and we heated the soup in near absolute darkness.
“Hey Rev. What kind of spices did you put in here?”
“I didn’t.”
“It sure is crunchy and spicy for canned chicken noodle.”
“You’re right.”
Taking my bowl to the pickup, I pulled on the dome light and saw we’d cooked dozens of Texas red harvester ants in our soup. It still wasn’t bad, though.
He was a magnificent wingshot.
We froze together hunting ducks.
We’ve crawled through icy mud to shoot geese and loved every minute of it.
We moaned together in front of a Dearborn heater as the fire thawed our frozen feet with an almost unbearable ache.
He almost drowned us both one night while frog gigging when we fell off a footlog after he thought a snake had dropped down his neck. It turned out to be a lizard.
We went fishing a few months ago. I lost a box of lures, he broke the tip off a rod. His balance was questionable and kept falling on the steep banks and finally wound up laying on the ground to cast.
All in all, it was a great fishing trip.
His last quail hunting trip was on our Quanah lease. Cousin couldn’t walk well, and tired quickly. When we were done, he hugged my neck and thanked me, because he figured he’d never get to go bird hunting again.
I got that dreaded call last week and reached out to the Hunting Club membership and other friends to give them the bad news. Others sent texts and every one of them said the same thing. “He was a good man.”
You can’t ask for better accolades than that.
My grandmother used to say we go to Heaven a-shoutin’, and I believe that’s what he did when he left this old world that cold, rainy day last week. She was there with her arms out, and so was his Daddy and the rest of our kinfolk. I’m confident they rejoiced for a while. Then I bet he touched the Man’s hand before he whistled up those bird dogs that were special to us all and went to walking up coveys of quail with the Old Men who’d been waiting for him.
My cousin Roger Armstrong, the model for Pepper in my Red River novels, is gone, leaving a huge hole in our lives. This world will never be the same.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.