Carolyn Welchel, this year’s Realtor of the Year, is a cancer survivor and an ardent supporter of the Paris, Texas Board of Realtors.
An agent/broker with Paris Real Estate, Carolyn is back on the job full time after spending almost a year undergoing surgery, radiation and chemotherapy for what she described as a “little place in my mouth.”
“I didn’t know who to see,” Carolyn said from her office at 3011 Lamar Ave. “The Lord led me to wonderful doctors, and now I am cancer free.”
In an exclusive interview with The Paris News, Carolyn talked about her cancer, what it takes to become a real estate agent and the importance of the 125-member Paris Board of Realtors, on which she has served as president twice, as vice president several times, as secretary and as a member of the multi-listings committee. For the past five years she has been in charge of policing the board’s multi-listing system to make sure everyone follows the rules.
“I was very surprised and thrilled to death they thought that highly of me,” she said of her recent award. And, long-time broker Mary Lou Coe, founder of Paris Real Estate, said, “She’s been a backbone of the board for many years, and I am thrilled they recognized her in this way.”
About her service on the board, Carolyn said she has always wanted to make the local board “the best it can be.”
“I not only wanted to be successful in real estate but I want everyone else to be successful too,” she said. “If you follow the rules and do it the way it is supposed to be done, you will be successful. People who try to cut corners are never successful in the long run.”
For those who might be interested in a real estate career, Carolyn said it takes at least six months of intensive classes and then a lifetime of continued education.
“Do your homework, and money-wise, have someone in the household who is making the living, or put back enough money to live on for a minimum of six months, but I would recommend a year,” she said. “It takes awhile to get established, and sometimes people don’t make a sale for a year, although I haven’t seen that happen here.”
There are on-going expenses.
“Schooling is not cheap,” Carolyn said, “State, local and national dues amount to $400 a year, multiple listing dues are $185 a quarter, your license fee is $100 every two years, plus there’s the car and gasoline.”
Because state law, technology and market trends are constantly changing, Carolyn said continued education is both time consuming and important.
“This is a profession; not just a job,” the Realtor said. “Things are changing all the time, and it is important to be a member of a board to stay current.”
Speaking about her bout with cancer, Carolyn said in December 2018 she noticed a spot inside her mouth above her upper back teeth. She visited a local dental specialist who cleaned the abscess and sent tissue to be tested.
Results came back positive for bone cancer. She received a referral to a surgical oncology specialist in head and neck surgery with Texas Oncology in Dallas. After surgery, she received six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy at Texas Oncology in Paris and then was fitted for an obturator, a prostheses that fills in where teeth and the upper bone in her jaw were removed.
“Anybody going through radiation needs a lot of prayer and a good support system,” Carolyn said, explaining her husband, Lloyd Whelchel, and sister-in-law, Phyless Edenburgh, were there for her. She lost roughly 50 pounds and was off work about eight months before returning part time.
“I would not recommend this as a way to lose weight,” Carolyn said. “I feel good now and am getting stronger every day. I have been very blessed.”
