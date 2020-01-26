A Grand Ole Opry video posted the night Paris’ own Gene Watson received an invitation to become a member of the prestigious country music group has received 14,900 thousand likes, 565,000 views and 1,700 comments.
Country singer Vince Gill surprised Watson and his band on stage Jan. 17, telling him if he would sing “Farewell Party” he would be the next performer to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Watson will be inducted later this year, according to Opry sources.
Watson obliged, but not before saying, “In 2019, we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the release of this song. And after 40 years it’s still the most requested song. And then you pull this on me, I’m not sure I’ve got anything left.”
Among the many folks who commented on the Facebook site, Paris’ own Ronnie Nutt reminded folks Watson may have been born in Palestine, Texas, but he grew up right here in Paris.
“He has a street named after him on Red River Valley Fairgrounds where he has played yearly for decades,” Nutt wrote. “He keeps his bus parked and maintained outside Paris and has band members from Paris.
“Congratulations, Gene, finally got part of your DUE from the mother place of country music, which you have carried that flag for them across this country for years.”
Nutt may have been referring to an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, to which hundreds of other comments on the site cleared referred.
Others chastised the Opry for waiting 50 years for an invite.
But as fellow native Lamar County entertainer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys explained before their induction several years ago, Opry members are required to perform a certain number of times each year, which means giving up tour dates to do so.
Watson may be at the point in his career he can now do so and still maintain enough dates to cover expenses.
Watson’s appearance at the 2019 Red River Valley brought in “the largest crowd ever,” according to fair director Rita Jane Hayes.
As he has done for more than 25 years, Watson entertained the crowd with his many top country hits, and introduced one of his recently charted number one country gospel songs, “Build My Mansion,” from his “My Gospel Roots” album.
“It’s always great to come home,” Watson said before the show. “My hometown fans have been so good to me through the years, and I enjoy coming home to visit my many friends and relatives. We are looking forward to a good show tonight, and then it’s back on the road again.”
Several times on stage, Watson thanked his fans for their support over his 55-plus years in the music business and ended his performance first by saying, “It doesn’t seem like it’s been 40 years since the release of my most requested single of my career” and then singing “Farewell Party.”
