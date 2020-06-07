Spring should be a season of new life and good weather to be pleasantly anticipated.
Conventional approaches to addressing seasonal allergy symptoms include over-the-counter medications, short-term steroid use and allergy shots. These treatments come with their own drawbacks and risk of unwanted side effects. Thankfully, there are several effective and relatively convenient home remedies for seasonal allergies that can be used to help alleviate symptoms.
One of the best ways to reduce seasonal allergies is to reduce your exposure to triggers. Often this is easier said than done, but there are many steps you can take. Carefully consider the plants growing in your yard. Consider using an air conditioner or air filter with a HEPA filter that removes many common allergy triggers. Avoid spending time outdoors when pollen levels are at their highest. Of course, avoiding the problem is not necessarily helpful in resolving the problem. Try some of these home remedies to help reduce your symptoms, calm your immune system and reduce inflammation.
Saline Nasal Rinse: Saline nasal rinses are an effective method of relieving nasal and sinus congestion from a variety of causes, including seasonal allergies. Neti-pot type products are affordable and available at nearly every pharmacy. They use a preformulated, buffered saline powder dissolved in distilled water to painlessly flush the nasal cavity. Research has shown that using saline nasal rinses significantly improves seasonal allergy symptoms in both adults and children by over 25%.
Local Raw Honey: Honey has long been known for its medicinal effects and has garnered interest as a natural remedy for seasonal allergies. When taken before the start of allergy season, honey with birch pollen was found to offer significantly better control of birch pollen allergy symptoms than the use of conventional allergy medication. The small amount of pollen triggers present in local raw honey provides low-grade exposure to the trigger helping desensitize the immune system and reducing allergy symptoms. Honey is also a noted cough suppressant and has anti-inflammatory properties which can help soothe symptoms.
Probiotics: Probiotics support gut health, which in turn supports immune health. They have been studied for their benefits on a variety of conditions, including seasonal allergies. Certain strains of probiotic bacteria have been shown to reduce seasonal allergy symptoms when taken during allergy season. A combination of lactobacilli and bifidobacteria work by increasing the percentage of the body’s regulatory T-cells, which in turn reduces symptoms of seasonal allergies. There are several quality probiotics available that contain these particular strains.
Quercetin: Quercetin is a powerful flavonoid that gives fruits and vegetables their deep, rich color. It works to slow or stop the production of histamine, reduces inflammation and balances the immune system, resulting in reduced seasonal allergy symptoms. You can increase your consumption of quercetin naturally in your diet from foods like onions, brassicas, green tea and citrus. A good quality supplement at 1,000mg per day can also help bring relief from seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergies are common and truly affect your quality and enjoyment of life. Conventional treatments can carry the risk of unwanted side effects. Trying some of these home remedies for seasonal allergies may just get you the relief you need while supporting your body holistically.
