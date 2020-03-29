Hopefully soon, the Lamar County Courthouse Annex will bear a marker designating the former Federal Court & Post Office building and the block upon which it sits a place of historical significance.
In his book, “Postmarked - Paris-Texas,” historian Marvin Gorley records the history of the three federal post office buildings that have occupied a block on Lamar Avenue in downtown Paris since 1895.
Texas has been a state for 173 years, and it has more than 1,600 post offices, Gorley states in his application for a Texas Historical Commission marker. Lamar County commissioners approved the application at a meeting last week.
“No doubt many of those are older than the Paris post office, and many have probably been at the same location,” Gorley said. “But few, if any, have had three main post office facilities located in the same city block for 106 years.”
Gorley has drawn from a section of the book, which chronicles the history of post offices and postmasters in Paris since 1843, to use as a narrative in the application.
The following paraphrases Gorley’s historical work.
For the first 50 years of its existence (1843-93), the Paris post office had no building of its own. Instead, it was housed in stores like that of the first postmaster, George Wright, commissioned by the Republic of Texas on April 1, 1943.
Then a large three-story red brick structure resembling a castle was built in the early 1890s and was occupied sometime in the spring of 1895. The building had a peaked roof and a large basement for the heating plant, coal storage and whatnot. The post office occupied the first floor; the courtroom the second floor and the third floor housed rooms for the jury and witnesses and other offices.
As the town grew, more room was needed and the Post Office Annex, commonly known as the American Legion Building, was constructed north of the federal court building. The two-story white masonry building was first occupied in January 1915.
A little more than a year after its completion, the Fire of 1916 destroyed the interior of the Post Office Annex and the red brick federal court building. The Annex was rebuilt, and in the place of the red brick courthouse Congress appropriated $170,000 for a new federal court and post office building, which was opened in February 1925, almost nine years after fire destroyed its predecessor.
In the meantime, the City of Paris purchased the American Legion Building and deeded it to Paris ISD in 1924 when Paris Junior College was established as a municipal junior college under Paris ISD. Paris Junior College students affectionately called the building their “concrete campus,” Gorley notes. The building served the college through the spring of 1940 when Paris Junior College began its 17th year in a newly constructed building on Clarksville Street.
While obtaining ownership, Paris ISD let American Legion Post 30 occupy the building beginning in 1941 along with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Business & Women’s Club, the Junior Chamber of Commerce and others. When Camp Maxey was activated in 1942, the first floor and basement were used as the 22nd Street USO Club. In 1944, the American Legion purchased the property, and three years later Paris ISD leased office space and continued to house offices there until 1986 when school officials located to the present administration building on Clarksville Street.
In 1998, attorneys David Holmes and Brady Fisher purchased the building from the American Legion. Holmes sold his interest to Fisher in 1992, and Fisher continues to office there.
“The 1914 Post Office Annex building is a fighter,” Gorley said in his book. “It survived the Fire of 2016 and escaped two imminent demolitions. Now it is over 100 years old and time is its adversary. The landmark badly needs restoration, so once again the old post office facility struggles to survive.”
A year after the Post Office Building was occupied in 1925, Congress appropriated $84,000 to build a second story for federal court, which occupied quarters there in November 1927.
In 1951, two private offices were added off the west end of the lobby, and five years later the building received a facelift with the addition of 78 new lockboxes and lobby improvements. The building received air conditioning in 1959, and in 1964 a one-story extension with basement at a cost of $343,000 was added to the west side where the first post office on the block had been located.
In 1996, the federal courthouse on the second floor was closed, and a new federal court building was built in Sherman, ending almost 90 years of federal court in Paris. Five years later, the Paris Post Office moved to 500 Clarksville Street.
In 2002, Lamar County purchased the building and located courtrooms and offices there while the historical Lamar County County courthouse was restored.
Today, the second floor courtroom is used by the Lamar County Judicial system. The lower floors house the Tax Assessor/Collector, the Vehicle Title Registrations Office, Veterans’ Services and the Elections Administrator and Voter Registration.
