What does a busy, successful entertainer do when shows pause for a pandemic? They go home, of course.
“I am living life, fully socially distancing, here in Paris with my mom and my grandmom,” said Darius Pierce, earlier this week. “Everyone is well, thanks, here in the house I bought my grandmom last August.”
Pierce, an actor, comedian and producer, is a Paris native, a graduate of Paris High School, and he is best known to those in the entertainment world as Shangela, a drag queen. When not sidelined in his hometown by a pandemic, he maintains a busy schedule of appearances and performances around the world, auditions, producing new content for YouTube and other social media and running his company, Say What Entertainment, a drag management firm that garnered him a feature on Forbes.com in 2018.
In the past few years, he has competed in three seasons of the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” appeared in network shows — in drag and out — co-starred with actress Jenifer Lewis on a YouTube series and was a featured performer in the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper version of “A Star Is Born.” That role led to his attendance at last year’s Screen Actors Guild awards and the Oscars awards, where he was the first drag queen on the red carpet.
Here in Paris, since last month, Pierce said he is staying busy, too.
“My mom has got so many projects going on here,” he said. “I have painted rooms and put a desk from Amazon together. I have also been working on a new comedy show for YouTube, and reworking a show called ‘Shangela is Shook,’ which will be released late next month.”
Before the call for Americans to stay home, Pierce was in the final stages of filming a six-part reality series for HBO called “We’re Here.”
“I was thrilled to be a part of this project. It is almost tailor-made for me,” Pierce said. “This is not a makeover show or a reality competition show; it is three drag performers, co-hosts, going out to small towns across America and helping people be the best versions of themselves.”
“The show is about confidence and self expression,” he said. “We met people, getting to know them, listening to their stories and sharing our experiences before each selecting one person to mentor in the art of drag and putting on a show.”
Pierce said he had never done a documentary style feature like this before, calling the results “powerful.” He credited the producers and camera team for their efforts to make the series, which debuts Thursday, work.
“Each episode took seven to 10 days to shoot, on locations like Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Twin Falls, Idaho, then we would take a few weeks off,” Pierce said. “We were in the middle of the last episode, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when the warnings about the pandemic started to get really serious and HBO said they needed to shut the production down for the safety of the cast and the crew and all the people in the community.”
“HBO does what HBO does best, they adapted,” he added. “The show is starting soon, and even now they are working on that last episode to get it completed.”
Pierce said he plans to be in Paris until it is safe to go back to Los Angeles, where he lives, and return to work. He said this is the longest he has been able to spend with family since he grew up and moved away.
The entertainer also said he is adapting to life under self-isolation.
“I got lucky; a designer friend made me some masks with ‘Halleloo!,’ my catch-phrase, on them,” he said. “They fit so much better than the ones I was wearing. It’s been hard, though. I just love people, love to hug and shake hands. It’s hard to keep your distance, but it’s necessary.”
“We’re Here” debuts on HBO on Thursday. Check local listing for information. For information on Shangela, visit shangela.com or visit Pierce’s sites on Facebook or Twitter.
