More people than ever before are having sleep and circadian rhythm regulation issues, whether through poor lifestyle choices, chronic stress, chronic pain or demanding work schedules. Melatonin is a popular nutritional supplement often used to help improve sleep, but it does come with risks of some side effects and should be used with care.
Melatonin is a hormone produced primarily by the pineal gland to regulate the circadian rhythm, immune function and metabolism. Our exposure to light is primarily what regulates melatonin levels, which means lifestyle factors like shift work or the extensive amounts of artificial light we are exposed to from our electronic devices can wreak havoc on our natural melatonin levels.
Steps that enhance and protect the circadian rhythm will also have a positive effect on melatonin levels. Reducing or eliminating your screen time between the hours of sundown to sunrise can help support healthy melatonin levels. Using blue-light filters on screens and electronics can also be very helpful. Likewise, using amber glasses, especially in the evenings, can have the same effect and also protects against light disruption from other light sources, such as light bulbs. Amber glasses can be particularly helpful for those working the night shift who are looking to protect their melatonin levels.
Keeping your sleep environment pitch black is another important way to protect and enhance melatonin levels naturally. Black-out blinds or curtains are an effective option to block outdoor light. Some people even have their bedroom windows tinted. Eliminate electronics from the bedroom that may have a residual glow or lights that stay on even when not in use. You want it to be dark enough you cannot see your hand in front of your face.
If the measures above are not sufficient to recalibrate your circadian rhythm, or you have other health or lifestyle issues that prevent you from being able to naturally support healthy melatonin levels, supplementation may be helpful. More is not better when it comes to melatonin supplementation. Many people see sufficient improvement in doses as low as 0.5 mg every evening or less. I usually recommend a starting dose of no more than 0.5 mg and careful observation before increasing by increments of 0.5 mg at a time.
Even though it is a nutritional supplement, melatonin is not without the risk of unwanted side effects. Melatonin supplementation has been known to occasionally cause nightmares or extremely vivid dreams during sleep, which can have the opposite intended effect of disrupting sleep. It has also been reported that excessive melatonin may cause nausea, dizziness, headaches, diarrhea and joint pain in some individuals. As with many supplements, melatonin can occasionally interact with certain blood pressure medications and reduce the effectiveness of certain antidepressant medications.
As with starting any new nutritional supplement, speak to a trusted care provider before starting melatonin supplementation. When used with discretion, short-term low dose melatonin supplementation can be a safe and effective way to recalibrate a disrupted circadian rhythm. With restored sleep-wake cycles comes improved health and well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.