We’ve had a rather mild winter, except for last week when we got a small taste of real winter with sleet and snow, and we even had tornado warnings in the mix. Needless to say, it kept a lot of fishermen off the water. The forecast for this week looks fair with a warming trend, so if you’re on Pat Mayse, what should you have tied on your rods?
Popular baits with our conditions are crankbaits, both lipless as well as squarebills and deeper running cranks, and three-quarter ounce spinner baits with double willowleaf blades fished in the “slow roll” method. A bait that is working on all our area lakes is the Alabama Rig, which is also fished in the slow rolled fashion. Carolina Rigs have also played a role in some good catches, but keep in mind the importance of the length of your drop-line. If you extend it to about 3 to 4 feet you’ll have a little more success because with a high-floating worm, a swimbait, or a creature bait, they will float up in the water column. Of course, all of us have our go-to wintertime baits, and mine is a jig rigged with a crawfish trailer and I prefer it to be compact so I trim the skirt and cut back the crawfish tail. I also like a couple of “old school” baits like a Mudbug and a Hellbender. They both resemble crawfish and I really prefer a crawfish pattern.
With these baits I can bounce them off of rock or wood without hanging up either one. These baits have gone by the wayside because the new baits just passed them by — but I promise you, these older baits will still produce.
With any of these higher percentage baits, your electronics are so important along with your graphs, and a good temp gauge will put you on the warmest water. Sometimes just a few degrees difference will produce some good fish. You know, fishing at this time or anytime really is always a learning experience because there are always changing conditions from year to year or even hour to hour, and this makes fishing what it is — a challenge that we as fishermen crave or need.
Areas or spots that you need to look for are ledges. Remember, ledges can be several things such as vertical creekbanks, rock piles, bridge pylons or dock pylons or even edges of grass lines. Rock is always a high percentage area, as well as brush piles. On Pat Mayse, brush piles are shared by bass and crappie and lately numbers of crappie are being caught in 22 to 26 feet of water.
So go when you can and be ready for weather changes. When the big motor is running have that life jacket on — just be safe, have fun and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.76 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners looking for timber. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows trying the same timber as bass. White bass are fair on jigs under deeper boat docks. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 51 degrees; 2.33 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, spinners, and adding some topwater bait fishing points or working flooded timber. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 52 degrees; 2.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinners, and Alabama rigs on deep humps, creek bends, points, and standing timber. In typical Lake Fork tradition, there have been several 10 pound plus largemouth caught this past week. White and yellow bass are fair on Alabama Rigs in the same bass habitats and deeper. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow, trying most baits on deeper ridges. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait near the dam.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 53 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Catfish are excellent on the lake with live, cut shad, shrimp, and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait on the shoreline, piers, and boathouses. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs among schools of baitfish. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spoons around points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait along channels, in coves and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 52 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake and river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on plastic baits and PowerBait below the dam, along creek channels and spillway.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.83 feet high. Striped bass fair on live shad along flats, main lake and points. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits and reeled baits across shallow low traffic natural structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striper fishing has been tough the past week on the lake; the fish that are being caught have been on live bait. Anglers should focus their fishing around the island areas. Blue cats are biting well on fresh caught bait. Anglers using juglines should focus on deep water transitions approximately 50 feet of water. Crappie fishing beneath docks, anglers should focus at 20 to 30 feet of water slow retrieve with pink/black or orange/green jigs.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
