HONEY GROVE -- Not many people can turn an interest in writing into a profitable career, but in three short years a local resident has done just that.
“I guess I’m among that lucky 1%,” work-from-home mom Erin Bedford said last week.
The self-published author with her own publishing company has almost 60 fantasy novels to her credit with more to come in August, along with a book-signing event in Tyler on Aug. 3 at the East Texas Book Bash.
The prolific writer, who began writing poetry in high school, returned to her home in the Paris area to get away from snow in Iowa several years ago. She recently moved to Honey Grove while her husband, also from the area, begins a military career. She lived in Paris as a young child, attended Chisum Elementary School and moved north when her parents decided to follow her grandparents.
Bedford began dabbling in paranormal romance and urban fantasy while working as a computer programmer until she decided to pursue writing as a career.
“Pretty much, I just let my imagination run wild,” the author said. “My most wild series would be my ‘Wonderland’ series about which my mom told me, ‘I just don’t know how you make up that stuff.”
Bedford said she gets ideas from everywhere.
“Anything can strike that one little thing of ‘hey that’s a really good idea and I can work with that,’ and you just go from there,” Bedford said. “I have a playlist of music that gets me into the
writing mode.”
To turn out 58 novels ranging from 150 to 400 pages in three years is a feat itself. She spends anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month on most novels from ideas she may have had in the back of her mind for years.
Her books are available on Kindle and in paperback on most online book sites. To follow the author, visit facebook.com/erinrbedford; twitter.com/erin_bedford; instagram.com/erinrbedford or www.erinbedford.com.
