Just the other day I was once again sucked into a rabbit hole on the Internet. I was simply checking social media to post a photo when a video caught my eye. Knowing I shouldn’t, I clicked on it and suddenly found myself watching a man with a heavy accent tell me how to build campfires.
He began with a discussion of survival techniques, how to strike a fire in a winter snowstorm, and I wondered, how many of us really need to know that. Sure, there’s the occasional hiker or traveler who suddenly finds themselves battling the elements, but as far as hikers are concerned, they’re usually prepared.
Road travelers are less ready to face the elements, but they’re usually found within a day or two of a breakdown, and face it, we hear about that maybe once a year.
So this guy is talking about how to build a campfire that’ll burn all night long, to stay alive during a harsh winter’s night. “You need large logs, about three or four feet in length.”
Well, let’s stop there. I’ve been lost in the woods, needing a fire more to smoke out mosquitoes than warmth, but for some reason I didn’t see any pre-cut timber cut to length lying about.
“Take this downed tree for example. We’ll cut what we need off of it.”
I studied the tree on my computer screen. It looked like an oak blown down during a storm. It had been on the ground long enough that all the leaves were off, so I knew the trunk would be hard as iron.
The guy didn’t go to hacking on the tree trunk with a hand axe, as I expected. He walked toward the upper part where the trunk split into distinct limbs about as big around as my thigh, and commenced to yank on a chainsaw’s starter rope.
Whoa!
I don’t usually carry a chainsaw with me while hiking, or camping for that matter. He applied the saw, which needed a sharp new chain by the way, and cut the lengths.
He laid one log on the ground, and using an axe, he cut perpendicular notches on the top of each end. Placing two short branches in the notches, he dropped the second log onto the first, looking like he was building a log cabin.
Inside the space provided by the short pieces of firewood, he stuffed smaller sticks and twigs along the entire length of the mini-wall. Then he lit it all and sat back to watch the fire take hold.
From a lifetime of experience, I’ve never been able to light an entire log with small pieces of wood, especially on a windy, raw day when you’re so cold you couldn’t feel your fingers.
It caught all right, but I don’t know how long that took, but as I watched the little flames lick at the top log, the scene changes and I fell through another rabbit hole as a next video came on.
The next thing I knew, Mr. Survivalist was splitting logs with an axe until he had what they call “apartment stacks” here in the city. Then he laid four on the ground, four more on top, crossways, then another four and so on until he had a stack about two feet high.
“Now, all you do is stack small twigs, sticks, and grass on top and light it. You have a warm, toasty fire.”
The stuff on top caught all right, and I thought back to the time I was camping up in Yellowstone during a late season snowfall. Everything on the ground was wet, and I wasn’t hiking with a splitting maul, axe, chainsaw, or a gallon of gas.
As the man’s fire caught on top, I thought of that afternoon when all I could find were lengths of pine about 60 feet long. I picked up a number of smaller branches, lugged them to my camp, and proceeded to try and light the fire as the wind picked up and my tent flapped like a giant bird behind me.
“See the way the fire burns downward, engulfing the top layer of wood? It will continue to light each successive layer until we have a nice warm fire.”
The next shot was a house fire that engulfed all his available firewood.
I wished I’d seen that video way back in the 1960s, when I was learning to build campfires by myself. But then again, I don’t know if we had enough trees around my grandparent’s old place to sustain such a bonfire every winter weekend.
As I write this, I look at the fire ring in our backyard. It’s made from a tractor rim and has firewood stacked inside in a traditional teepee style, which has small tinder in the base. I’ll light it with one match, and tonight we’ll have a nice hot fire.
And if I take a notion to hurry thing up, I’ll squirt some charcoal fire starter at the base and we’ll be burning right fast.
I won’t video it because I don’t want to send people down rabbit holes looking for split oak, or tractor rims that you usually won’t find while hiking or during a vehicle breakdown.
Or maybe if you really want to start a fire, simply pop a leftover firecracker in you grandmother’s dry front yard. It’s worked for me — more than once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.