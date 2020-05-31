After 61 years, Jerry Thrasher is throwing in the towel — well, the brushes, actually. A professional artist, Thrasher is closing his gallery north of Paris after a long career selling acclaimed wildlife paintings. At 80 years old, Thrasher has made a name for himself in the art community, but now it’s time for him to rest and look back on all the memories he’s made.
“I’ve been so blessed by being able to make a living doing what I enjoy,” Thrasher said. “That is a blessing.”
His elegant gallery is illuminated by warm golden lights. It used to be chock-full of captivating wildlife paintings, but now its walls are bare. All that’s left are a few stacks of prints, some greeting cards, and chairs that used to be filled with chatty customers which now sit empty. In the back room, his easel sits quietly next to a palette with oil paint peacefully drying on it in small piles.
“Some people get up in the morning and (say) ‘I hate to go to work. I can’t wait to retire,’” Thrasher said. “We should’ve retired several years ago but we didn’t want to.”
Born in Paris in 1940, Thrasher knew he wanted to be an artist from a very young age, but didn’t know it would turn into a lifelong career. Squirming in church as a child, his parents used to let him draw to keep him quiet.
“They kept me quiet in church with a (drawing) tablet…” he said. “Now, back then there were no computers. I just had a pencil, and everything to me when I was a kid was a picture — maybe of a horse, or a doe, a quail, a deer.”
He may have started so young because art is in Thrasher’s DNA. His father was an artist too. In fact, some of his father’s paintings of bluebonnets are the only artwork left that adorns the walls of his gallery.
A broad smile on his friendly face, Thrasher flips through a photo album, his wife Sonya beside him. Carefully glued onto the pages are photos of Thrasher with a famous golfer and cast members from “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He beams with pride at a photo of him and Sonya next to a painting that raked in two blue ribbons at a competition. He credits her with helping make his career possible. While he painted, she managed the studio.
“She did everything so I could do what I do,” Thrasher said.
Over the years, Thrasher has won more than 40 awards in statewide and national art shows from groups like Ducks Unlimited, the National Turkey Federation and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. He’s humble about his accolades, but what makes his accomplishments all the more impressive is that they’ve generated millions of dollars for conservation and wildlife preservation efforts in the U.S. In fact, one year, prints he made for Ducks Unlimited brought in almost $2 million dollars for the organization.
“After all these years of my work, I have made a lot of money for conservation,” Thrasher said. “And if we don’t put some money back, we’re not going to have anything.”
As he waves goodbye to a successful career as an artist, Thrasher picked up a copy of a story written about him years ago in The Paris News. Moving his finger across the lines of text, he read an excerpt from the end of the story:
“With so many paintings in so many places, and with so many credits to his name, it’s hard to imagine what else is left for Jerry to accomplish, but he is not even close to cleaning out the brushes for good.”
Chuckling, Thrasher shook his head.
“We need to scratch that, because I’m cleaning them out!”
