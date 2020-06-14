A rare cool front blew in last night and drove all the humidity back down to the Gulf Coast where it belongs. When I opened the back door to let the house breathe first thing this morning, a familiar smell washed inside, taking me back to a similar cool summer day somewhere back in the 1960s.
That cool north breeze picked up the scent of moist dirt, green grass and unseen perfume from a variety of blooms that could even have been weeds. My grandmother always told me that flowers were weeds that we liked, and now I know she was right once again.
The morning that came to mind unfolded a little more than a hundred yards from my maternal grandparents’ farmhouse. Her vegetable garden was bordered by a defunct dirt road to the north, a corn crib to the west, a bobwire fence on the east separating their property from a neighbor I’d never laid eyes on in my life and our own pasture to the south.
Pretty good sized, as gardens go, she raised everything from radishes, to lettuce, corn, squash, tomatoes …you name it. That particular year she sowed seed potatoes, and the long rows were thick and green with the plants.
Now I don’t remember my grandaddy doing much there. He had his own crops to raise down in the river bottoms, though I figure he did most of the planting. They did all that during the week, when I was attending school in Dallas, but she was the only one who tended the garden after that.
Her garden was full of life, other than the plants she nurtured. Bees, songbirds, quail and rabbits inhabited that little plot of land, and if you’ll remember from other columns, sometimes it was my job to thin out the rabbit population from time to time.
This morning I remembered all that as I breathed the fresh north breeze and sipped my coffee because the day before, our grandkids helped dig potatoes in our own urban backyard garden. My grandson, Parker, who is truly a “mini-me,” was the most excited. After pulling the plants, I turned the soil with an old hay fork and he sifted through the dirt to find the potatoes. Each one was a treasure to him, and he’d hold it up so the War Department could see his discovery.
She solemnly took his find, put it into a bucket, and waited for his little hands to produce another.
While I watched him work the dirt, the girls were a little more formal, preferring to pick beans, banana peppers and red, ripe tomatoes.
On that day in my grandmother’s garden back in the ’60s, Uncle harnessed up the old retired plow horse, Lightning, who still earned his keep from time to time. Though he’d retired around the time Eisenhower left the White House, that old horse seemed to welcome a familiar routine. Uncle set the garden plow’s blade just so, he pushed down on it and snapped the reins.
Knowing his job, Lighting leaned into the harness as Uncle set the blade. He clucked the horse into action and the plow bit deep at the end of the row. As Lighting pulled, the soil turned with a satisfying rip of dirt and roots, and with it, fresh new potatoes rolled out into the sun.
Like Parker in our backyard this week, my job was to sift through the sandy soil, collect the potatoes and carry them through the gate and into the corn crib. I know I was as excited as Parker. There’s something magical about seeing those oddly-shaped orbs roll out.
2020: Four-year-old Parker held one up. “Wow! Look at the size of this one! I like the little potatoes best! ”
1960-something: My grandmother admired the handful of tiny potatoes I handed her. She placed them into a bucket. “We’ll make stewed potatoes for dinner with these. Find me some more.”
2020: Five and six-year olds Logan and Riley rolled their eyes at Parker’s enthusiasm, preferring not to get their hands dirty. Baby Caden, jabbered and picked a tiny, red tomato the size of a grape and popped it into his mouth. He prefers the direct route.
1960-something: One positive by-product of digging potatoes are fat, healthy red worms. I kept a tin coffee can nearby and dropped them into a handful of moist dirt each time one turned up. They’d make great fish bait.
2020: Parker picked up a worm and dropped it into a red plastic coffee can. “Here’s another one. Can we go fishing when we’re through?”
“Sounds like a good idea to me. You girls want to go fishing in a little while?”
Riley rushed over to see the worm.
“I will if Parker licks it. Lick it, Parker!”
He maked a face.
“You lick it!”
“I licked a book one time,” Riley announced.
Interested, Logan tilted her head.
“What did it taste like?”
“Words.”
I study on Riley’s response as I turn up more potatoes and enjoy time with the grandkids that didn’t require electronics.
“We’ll get your moms and go fishing when we’re finished for sure.”
1960-something: My grandmother straightened when we finished. “You know what we’re going to do tomorrow morning?”
Already thinking about the earthy taste of stewed potatoes, I had to bring myself back
“What?”
“We’re gonna take your worms and go catch us a mess of white perch. How does that sound?”
Sipping my coffee this morning and standing beside our little garden, I smile at the thought of those good little things in life. It sounded just fine, then and now.
