I finally got tired of dragging a 12-thousand pound, 36-foot fifth-wheel trailer around the country. It was like hauling an entire house, so the War Department and I decided to downsize.
“Let’s look at a Casita.”
For years I passed the plant where they made those little doodle-bug-size campers.
For once, she took the road I usually traveled.
“They’ll be too small for you.”
“Probably, but let’s go take a look anyway.”
Two hours later I stood outside of the little rig while the War Department examined the inside. The size of a VW Beetle, it was barely big enough for my little bride all by herself. She popped her head out.
“You won’t like it. This thing is tiny.”
“Lemme see.” She stepped out and I went in. Carpet covered the interior, except for a small cabinet and the bathroom the size of a casket. It was barely big enough for me to take a deep breath. “Hello, nineteen-seventy.” I came outside.
“Did you get that out of your system?”
“Yep. Let’s go.”
On the trip back home, she found a new bumper-pull camper online and we dropped by the dealership. Three hours later, we made the deal for a 24 feet bumper pull and traded in the fifth-wheel.
And that’s where the real adventure began. The next day we had to unload eight years worth of accumulation from the big rig. It was like opening a can of biscuit dough. We began in the kitchen by unloading the cabinets.
She held up a jar.
“Why do we have a pint of crushed red peppers?”
“I need it for pizza.”
“We’ve never ordered or made pizza while we were camping.”
“That was just in case.”
In self-defense, I held up a bowl big enough to bathe a baby.
“Why do we have this swimming pool in here?”
“It’s for the kids.”
“To bathe them?”
“No, dummy. For popcorn when they’re with us.”
“But we use microwave popcorn and you divide it up in those little bowls they can handle.”
“That’s how it evolved.”
I opened the closets in the slide-out bedroom.
“I count ten quilts and blankets.”
“We’re missing some.”
“Here are two more.”
“That’s them.”
“Why do we have so many?”
“Sometimes I get cold.” She opened a drawer. “Why do we have a junk drawer in a camper?”
I poked through the detritus.
“They just evolved like that. Hey, I wondered where that hammer went.”
“You’re in my way. Why don’t you go outside and unload everything from under the rig.”
“Good idea.” While she emptied the cabinets of way too many plates, glasses, bowls, and utensils we likely never used, I dove into an archaeological dig in the storage area. The first plastic bin I pulled out was full of what I once considered necessities.
“Wonder why felt I needed two quarts of oil.”
I plowed on to find three partially empty containers of charcoal lighter fuel, two cans of WD-40, another can of lubricant, two hammers, a hand ax, chain, pry bar, two pairs of gloves, duct tape, electrical tape, wrenches, screwdrivers, and a saw.
“Why do you have another hammer in here?” Her voice floated through the open door. “That makes four. There’s also a pair of channel locks in with the knives and forks.”
Pondering a spare chain for the chainsaw which we’ve never taken with us, I answered. “I wondered where those went.”
Her voice came again.
“Why did you have a wrench in here with this big socket on it.”
I reached down into the bin at my feet and produced my own socket wrench.
“I needed one to unscrew the drain on the water heater.” I remembered I couldn’t find the one she had and had to buy another. I decided not to get into that discussion.
She was on a roll.
“We have four charcoal lighters in here.”
“There are three more here in the storage area, along with the propane stove, a charcoal grill, two lanterns, and another hammer.” I quietly pondered the tool.
She came outside with an armload of towels.
“I don’t ever remember you ever using a hammer while we were camping.”
“Well, you never know when you’re gonna need one while you’re out.”
Shaking her head, she put the towels on the tailgate and climbed into the back of the truck and opened the tool box.
“I saw these in here the other day.” She produced two more hammers. “What’s with you?”
“I can’t explain myself to me,” I said, remembering there was another one under the truck seat.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
