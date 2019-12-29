The War Department’s voice found me behind the desk in my office.
“I need heavy cream.”
It was Christmas Eve morning, and once again I was sent into the wilderness of our town to challenge the last-minute crowds in search of one…single…item.
Instead of reminding her that she’d been at the store the day before, with the absolute knowledge that she was baking a cake requiring whipping cream, I charged forward. We have two convenience stores less than a mile from the house, but I knew they wouldn’t have heavy cream. I had to drive to the Kroger.
I have no problem with large supermarket, except for the crowds, and that fact that I have to hike from the door to the farthest reaches of the store to find the milk tucked away in a corner. That’s after I park a hundred yards away.
That’s when I wished for a good old country store, like those that sat nearly side by side in the little community of Chicota, Texas, back when I was a kid. I’ve written about those two wooden structures that carried everyday necessities to keep folks from having to drive to Paris, about eighteen miles away. They figured in our lives because the stores were community hubs, where you could get mail, news, groceries, ice, gasoline, coal oil and reasonable conversation.
Unlike the modern chain convenience stores that have strangled the independents to death, they also carried household necessities such as sundries, notions, nails, screws, tools, farming supplies, feed and seed.
They had covered porches, which in my opinion, were the precursors for Facebook. Primarily male dominated, that’s where the locals gathered to discuss hunting, fishing, crops, family and politics. It’s funny, because I don’t recall more than one, maybe two, instances of those folks getting into any serious arguments.
The kind involving anger were mostly across the river near the beer joints, where alcohol fueled accelerating disagreements that were likely founded on long ago frustrations, personal dislikes or women.
I recall listening to those guys up at the store respectfully argue political party lines, those they elected to office and those they intended to vote out. The Vietnam War was a primary topic, as well as Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon.
At no time did I hear voices raised in true anger. Oh sure, someone occasionally emphasized a word with a bark, or maybe a pointed finger, usually at the ground, because if you pointed one at someone’s face, the likelihood of finding it dislocated was a very real concern.
That brings me to Facebook. I always thought of that social media app could have been a way to extend the country porch, where participants could show family photos (instead of opening a wallet), to update folks on their lives, to let everyone know that a relative was suddenly very successful or ill. It was a way to show new baby photos of kids or grandkids.
Today it has dissolved into a cesspool of vitriol, virtual fighting, nasty arguments and accusations and threats. Think back, folks seldom acted in person the way they do on Facebook and Twitter. It’s easy to hide behind a keyboard, launching attacks from a living room or basement.
With no true emotional connection involving eye to eye communication, people somehow think they have a license to be disrespectful. That’s what’s missing on those two platforms, respect. There’s no way to see a person’s face, and that’s a significant part of conversations, expression.
As I said earlier, I saw few physical altercations up at those country stores, but you can bet if some of the things said online were said in person (if that unfriendly individual has the intestinal fortitude to say them aloud) you can bet a nosebleed would follow.
All this was going through my mind as I wandered down the crowded Kroger aisle on this Christmas Eve. Cutting through the baking section where husbands and boyfriends on a mission milled uncertainly in the vain attempt to determine if bleached flour was the same as organic flour, enriched flour, or if masa was the same thing.
I dodged carts containing only one or two forgotten items thinking that back on the shelves of those old general stores you had Gold Medal or Martha White, Clabber Girl baking powders, and Arm and Hammer baking soda. That was it.
I cut across displays of egg nog, wrapping paper and beer, to finally locate a huge chest full of all kinds of milk made from nuts, chemicals, and cattle, until I finally saw two little cartons of whipping cream.
Success!
In the checkout line one woman told her child, “Granny texted us and said to get our butts over there right now or she was going to post that picture of you crying in Santa’s lap on Facebook.”
You never heard that kind of thing on the porch of a country store, but then again, there was always that guy with the photo in his wallet.
The truth is, you aren’t going to change anyone’s mind about anything on social media, but I’d love it if you’d post the fish you caught, or the results of a day’s hunt in the field.
Hope y’all had a Merry Christmas. Happy New Year to y’all, and let’s be nice on Facebook and Twitter.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.