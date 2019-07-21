For people in assisted living communities or nursing homes, it can sometimes be a challenge to go worship at church. For them, the Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers help bring the word of God through classic songs of worship.
The Old Fashioned Hymn Singers have been singing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities since Gloria Parker founded the choir in 2013.
“I had heard of a group doing something similar down south of Dallas, and I just thought to myself, ‘Oh that sounds like a lot of fun,’” Parker said. “There are some folks who don’t have anyone visit them, don’t have any family and have a hard time getting out, and I wanted to find a way to do something for them.”
The group grew fairly quickly through word of mouth, Parker said. Today, the choir has 35 members, and typically between 20 to 28 come out each month to sing.
The choir meets the second Thursday of every month. Before heading out to a pair of local nursing facilities, choir members meet at 9:30 a.m. at Springlake Baptist Church, 3500 Clarksville St.
“We meet in the morning and rehearse for 15 minutes or so to make sure we’ve got everything, and then we go out and sing,” Parker said. “We sing about five or six songs at each nursing home, so about 30 minutes each, just depending on how things are going, how active they are and stuff like that.”
As the group’s name suggests, the choir primarily sings classic hymns, with some favorites including “Amazing Grace,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “How Great Thou Art” and more. They do their best to sing different songs each month, though, Parker said.
Parker said the choir is not tied to a single denomination, even though they meet at a Baptist Church, and she welcomes people of all denominations to join and sing with them.
“All of us love singing and grew up singing and love praising the Lord, and that’s what’s most important,” she said.
In the six years since she started the choir, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, Parker said. It’s not uncommon for residents at the nursing homes they visit to sing along or mouth the words if they can’t sing them anymore.
“It always warms my heart to see that,” she said. “For a lot of them, they might not remember much anymore but you can tell they remember the old hymns.”
The choir’s next singing date is scheduled for Aug. 5, and after meeting and rehearsing at Springlake Baptist Church, they will go to Colonial Lodge Retirement Center and Heritage Care Center.
“It’s a wonderful feeling of exhilaration to be able to go and sing for these folks,” Parker said. “A lot of people don’t have someone to visit them at all and it’s a way to praise the Lord. If you’re thinking about it, come try it.”
