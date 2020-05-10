It has been refreshing to start getting back to “normal” in the clinic over the last few weeks, and I have enjoyed seeing people in person a great deal.
One common skin condition that has surfaced over the last few days has been poison ivy dermatitis. It seems like plenty of Parisians have been using their free time to get outside, and unfortunately, some are paying the price of those pesky and toxic vines.
They are definitely not alone. It has been reported that between 25 million and 40 million Americans require medical treatment after exposure to poison ivy. You may not be surprised that exposure to plants in the Anacardiaceae family (including poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac) causes more cases of allergic contact dermatitis than all other plant families combined.
Medically, the skin condition people are diagnosed with when presenting with a poison ivy induced rash is called “allergic contact dermatitis.” As you may well know, common symptoms include severe itching, redness, skin swelling and blistering. The allergic compound inside the plant is called urushiol, a colorless oil that is found in every component of each plant — the fruit, leaves, stem, roots and sap. Skin symptoms typically develop between four hours and four days after exposure.
It is a common misconception that poison ivy dermatitis is contagious and that the fluid inside the blisters spreads the rash from one part of the body to another or from one person to another. It is not the rash itself or the fluid that is spreading, but instead is the urushiol inadvertently being carried under fingernails or on clothing that spreads the outbreak.
If left alone, mild cases can resolve in one to three weeks without any treatment. For more moderate symptoms, many over the counter remedies have proven beneficial. Some favorites include oatmeal baths, cool wet compresses and calamine lotion. For the most severe cases, including lesions that involve the face or genitals, very aggressive treatment is recommended. These are usually the cases we see in the clinic, and common treatments include steroid shots, steroid pills and prescription-strength steroid creams. If lesions have been scratched so much that there are breaks in the skin, additional skin infections could be problematic and need prescription antibiotics as well.
Perhaps counterintuitively, treatments that don’t usually work include over the counter antihistamines (i.e. Zyrtec, Allegra, and the like). The pills and creams that might work for your seasonal allergies or other allergic skin reactions are no match for the itching caused by poison ivy dermatitis. This is because, after exposure to urushiol, no histamine is released in your body. Poison ivy elicits an allergic reaction through a completely different pathway, so blocking histamine won’t help.
Benjamin Franklin once mused that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The same applies when potentially dealing with poison ivy. If you know that you are working in a heavily overgrown area, wear long sleeves and pants, heavy-duty gloves, and consider using over the counter barrier creams (Ivy Block). As the old saying goes: leaves of three, let them be.
