Tuesday, Jan. 14

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Zech Lumpkin

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Greg Guymon hosts open mic

North Rig Grill, Denison

Oliver White hosts open jam

Kiotee’s Club, Denison

Open Mic Night

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Tyler Rogers hosts open jam

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

JD Myers band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Thursday, Jan. 16

Thursday Night Jam

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Fred Spears

7 pm, Denison Country Club, Denison

College Night/Turn it Up DJ

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Dakota Ritter

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Heritage Ranch, McKinney

E-Flat Porch Band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Keith Mitchell Band

Southern Junction, Royse City

Friday, Jan. 17

Haywire

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Tony Ramey duo

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Slightly Used Band

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Whiskey Myers, The Steel Woods, Kody West

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

Cody Canada & The Departed, Corey Smith

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Hill Country Series

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Aaron Stephens

Texan Theater, Reservations required, Greenville

Tyler Richards

Southern Junction, Royse City

Jon Wolfe

Coach’s & Cowboy’s, Tyler

Saturday, Jan. 18

Reckless Kelly

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Ray White

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, McKinney

James Lann

The Pub, McKinney

LeFreak

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

For Love & Country

Kilarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview

Merrol Ray & The Regulators, Brack Key

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Fred Erben

Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs

The Rough & Tumble

The Old Firehouse, Edom

J.D. Cobb

The Forge, Ben Wheeler

8 Bore

The Hangar Bar, Greenville

David Adam Byrnes

Silver Saloon, Terrell

Eliza Gilkyson

The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro

Jared Mitchell band

Sundance Hall, Canton

Drew Womack

Southern Junction, Royse City

Brandon Rhyder

Texas Music City, Lindale

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.