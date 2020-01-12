Tuesday, Jan. 14
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Zech Lumpkin
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Greg Guymon hosts open mic
North Rig Grill, Denison
Oliver White hosts open jam
Kiotee’s Club, Denison
Open Mic Night
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Tyler Rogers hosts open jam
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
JD Myers band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Thursday, Jan. 16
Thursday Night Jam
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Fred Spears
7 pm, Denison Country Club, Denison
College Night/Turn it Up DJ
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Dakota Ritter
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Heritage Ranch, McKinney
E-Flat Porch Band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Keith Mitchell Band
Southern Junction, Royse City
Friday, Jan. 17
Haywire
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Tony Ramey duo
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Slightly Used Band
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Whiskey Myers, The Steel Woods, Kody West
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
Cody Canada & The Departed, Corey Smith
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Hill Country Series
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Aaron Stephens
Texan Theater, Reservations required, Greenville
Tyler Richards
Southern Junction, Royse City
Jon Wolfe
Coach’s & Cowboy’s, Tyler
Saturday, Jan. 18
Reckless Kelly
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Ray White
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, McKinney
James Lann
The Pub, McKinney
LeFreak
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
For Love & Country
Kilarney’s Live Irish Pub, Fairview
Merrol Ray & The Regulators, Brack Key
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Fred Erben
Backstory Brewery, Sulphur Springs
The Rough & Tumble
The Old Firehouse, Edom
J.D. Cobb
The Forge, Ben Wheeler
8 Bore
The Hangar Bar, Greenville
David Adam Byrnes
Silver Saloon, Terrell
Eliza Gilkyson
The Bowery Stage, Center for the Arts, Winnsboro
Jared Mitchell band
Sundance Hall, Canton
Drew Womack
Southern Junction, Royse City
Brandon Rhyder
Texas Music City, Lindale
