The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding hunters and anglers that all current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the year-to-date fishing license) expire the end of August, and new licenses for 2019-20 go on sale today.
Hunters and anglers can purchase licenses online, by phone or in person at any of the agency’s 28 law enforcement field offices, at more than 50 state parks, and at over 1,700 retailers across the state.
As you know, we are about to get in the triple digits with the heat. Conditions on our lakes are about the same as last week, with water levels dropping and water temps rising. On Pat Mayse, the crappie have slowed down and it seems they have moved off the brush piles. I don’t have a clue why this has happened — there’s still a few — but not like it was.
Bass on Mayse are also acting a little different too. Some have moved into their summer pattern and are on main lake and secondary points with some type of cover in the 12 to 16 foot depths. But there are a lot of fish in the 6 to 8 foot range and these shallower fish are hitting topwaters on cloud-cover days, or early and late. During mid-day periods they like something a little slower like weightless stickworms — they will hit a faster bait, but seem to prefer the slower.
Since the water is clearing, another bait that is also effective is the drop-shot rigged both wacky or straight style. For myself, it seems they just want something a little slower and this just seems to fit my style of fishing. Sometimes it’s hard to fish someone else’s pattern or method and the main thing is not to overthink the fish because they are simply going to be around cover and near a food supply.
Stay cool and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Black bass are good on Senkos, shakyhead worms and bladed jigs . Crappie are fair on minnows.
Bonham: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.47 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, swim jigs, and white buzzbaits.
Cooper: Water stained; 88-98 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and weightless Flukes. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 0.62 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and flutter spoons. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.
Monticello: Water stained; 87-90 degrees; 2.83 feet low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, topwaters and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and rod and reel.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 88 degrees. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on punch bait and worms around channels, points, river channel, and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, around main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, around river channel and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 84 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, live bait, sunfish, jugs, and trotlines at 12-25 ft. around creek channels, points, and river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around the main lake.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees and clear. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, shakyhead worms and spinnerbaits. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, shad, slabs, and topwater lures below and around the dam and flats. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, live shad, and shad below the dam and around main lake and river channel. Striped Bass fishing has been good the past week in early mornings and late evenings on surface lures while surface feeding is present. Looking for large schools of fish breaking the surface of the water and approach with trolling motor staying on the edge of the feeding school to ensure the school continues to feed on the surface. Most any lure will work while surface feeding is present. Usually, by about 10 am most of the striped bass will lay dormant until late in the evening when they will start feeding again. If bait fishing for striped bass anglers should focus on shallow flats. Crappie have been in 18-20 ft. of water beneath docks and are being caught on jigs and minnows.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
