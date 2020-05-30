Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of May 29, 2020, include:
Matthew Darrin Clark to Judith Rose Gagne;
Wendell Keith Deckman to Mary Ann Mares;
Clayton Edward Hanley to Reily Brooke Cunningham;
John Rayburn Bell to Dana Lynn Harrel;
Colin West Spencer to Kaitlynn Alexandra Combs;
Jathen Zane-Lee Donaldson to April Michelle Canida;
Jesse Dean Ramirez to Lorianna Elizabeth Butcher;
Austin Jay Yates to Werna Wolf; and,
Jason Don McQuatters to Anita Lynn Sparks.
