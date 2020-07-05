Since it’s the Fourth of July weekend, I recalled those days back when I was a kid in the 1960s, swallowed by summer and inundated by commercials and marketing. This time of the year, the kids on our street often gathered at our house during the day, sometimes playing an endless game of Monopoly until Mom couldn’t stand the noise anymore and kicked us outside.
We got in the habit of walking down the hot, cracked Dallas sidewalks to the Mr. Minute store for a Mountain Dew Icee. The trip back was always slower, because we were filling up with ice slush and caffeine. By the time we returned, Mom was also cooled down, and the game could resume.
No one worried about us wandering the neighborhood.
That memory popped up yesterday while the grandkids were over for a pool party. After they finished swimming and eating everything in the house (remember how hungry we were after several hours of pool time?), they wound up in what they call Nana’s Kids Living Room, which is in actuality, her study.
Of course the TV was on, and I was surprised how many commercials there were in the course of one kids’ cartoon program. It seemed like every five minutes there were ads for toys and fast food. Strangely enough, other commercials targeted adults, injury law firms, quick loans and, strangely enough, walk-in bathtubs for mature adults.
I guess they figure they have a captive audience in parents and grandparents who are forced to listen.
It reminded me that back in the ’60s, I don’t recall that many commercials aimed at adults during our kid shows. I guess programming was different, but it sparked an idea that became this column.
I think there were more commercials for cereals back then, than now. Bugs Bunny touting how many muscles you could grow if you only ate Post Sugar Crisp.
“Get strong like me, Sugar Crisp gives you Muscles of Wheat!”
A spring was “the best present to give or to get but costs so little to buy.” We walked Slinkys down the front steps for a while until the new wore off, then moved it from hand to hand until someone had the idea to see how far the spring could stretch.
Note: It can go a loooooong way before permanently losing the curl.
Mr. Potato Head was always fun for a while, until Mom would no longer let us play with our supper. There were pieces to make cars and trailers, but again, without spuds, we were left holding plastic parts with no way to assemble them. Once, we made Mr. Potato Head with mud balls, but the fun soon evaporated as our creations dried out.
One of my favorite toy manufacturers, other than the Acme company where Wile E. Coyote bought his interesting assortment of items that would today be listed as weapons of mass destruction, was Marx. They produced a wonderous world of items that were both fun and loud.
I had (still do) a Fort Apache set (by Marx!), complete with stockade, soldiers and even a campfire and barrels. For even more fun, it came with a cannon that launched a spring-fired plastic shell. If you took the time to aim just right, you could sting Baby Brother on the cheek when he was laying on the floor to watch television.
Mattel sold Tommy Guns. Yank the bolt back and fire ten times, then yank it back again. If you bought the Detective series, you also got a snub nose cap pistol. Johnny Eagle provided us with a variety of cap guns for hunting, recreating the old west or shooting the bad guys that just need to be shot.
Remember that smell of burned gunpowder from a string of paper caps?
The Secret Sam master spy briefcase from Topper Toys came with a real camera and had a disassembled rifle inside that could be used as a pistol or outfitted with the stock and barrel extension. The coolest part was that it could fire plastic bullets from inside the case.
Politically incorrect these days, they made for great outside fun that truly didn’t scar a one of us.
Soupy Sales sold Crackerjacks on trains, placing himself between two people and stealing bites as they shared without looking. I’m afraid there’d be an outcry these days of thievery.
Fred Flintstone and Barney puffed cigarettes for Winston, and Ronco sold cheap household items that most often didn’t work, or didn’t work well.
We bought Tiger Beat, Teen World, 16, and In magazines, along with those good old standbys, Cracked, and my personal favorite, Mad. Our teachers hated those two. The others were dissected, the photos pinned to bedroom walls, at least until the Old Man decided he needed to paint, upon which they disappeared forever.
Other magazines brimmed with advertisements for Daisy air guns and Red Ryder BB guns in full color. Even if we had one, we always wanted to browse the Sears, Western Auto, JC Penney, and Montgomery Ward catalogs to see what was new that year.
Sizzling summer hits filled the airwaves with mostly innocent Top 40 songs. The Beatles, The Monkees, Chuck Berry, the Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Martha and the Vandellas, Frankie Vallie and dozens of other artists defined our generation.
When the Old Man was off, we camped, hunted and fished in the heat and broiling humidity of our seemingly never-ending Texas summers, all the while listening to that music or playing with the aforementioned toy guns and games.
It was a great time to be a kid, before the politically correct and other special interest crowds got their cracked, putrid claws into everything. I sincerely hope my grandkids can return to that time in some fashion.
By the way, I hope you had a fine Independence Day and celebrated this great country of ours.
