Tuesday, Sept. 3

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Zech Lumpkin

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Wednesday, Sept. 4

TSR/RedRock Saloon & RDP Songwriters Contest

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Texas Country Music Showcase

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Songwriters Night

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Songwriters Showcase

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Kevin Jackson, Friendlee

Texan Theater, Greenville

Thursday, Sept. 5

Mike Ryan

Celebration Plaza, Sulphur Springs

Sean & Faye

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jason Eady

Courtyard Theater, Plano

Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

8 Ball Aitken

The Forge, Ben Wheeler

Friday, Sept. 6

Bo Phillips

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Chris Colston, Kolby Cooper

Heritage Hall, Paris

SouthernCross Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Crystal Opry House, Melody Ranch, Tom Bean

King George Band (George Strait tribute)

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The Texas Bluesme

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Maylee Thomas

Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney

Reckless Kelly

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Sam Riggs, Southern Ride

Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall

Jeff Plankenhorn

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Trey Rose

The Mule Barn, Justin

Randall King, Kevin Jackson Band

Swingin’ Doors, Terrell

Saturday, Sept. 7

Michael O’Neal

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris

Sam Riggs

Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas

Shaun Outen Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Scott Sean White

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Deryl Dodd

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,

Mark Sena’s Funk Machine

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Bent Creek

Lowbrow’s, Pilot Point

Maylee & The Mayor, Jon Christopher Davis

Eden Hill Winery, Celina

Kevin Jackson Band

Neon Moon, Yantis

Garrett Bryan

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Shelley King

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Reverend Horton Heat

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Eddie Esler

San Jacinto Plaza Music Series, Rockwall

Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Curtis Grimes

Broach Park, Pittsburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.