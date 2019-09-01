Tuesday, Sept. 3
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Zech Lumpkin
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Wednesday, Sept. 4
TSR/RedRock Saloon & RDP Songwriters Contest
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Texas Country Music Showcase
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Songwriters Night
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Songwriters Showcase
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Kevin Jackson, Friendlee
Texan Theater, Greenville
Thursday, Sept. 5
Mike Ryan
Celebration Plaza, Sulphur Springs
Sean & Faye
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jason Eady
Courtyard Theater, Plano
Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
8 Ball Aitken
The Forge, Ben Wheeler
Friday, Sept. 6
Bo Phillips
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Chris Colston, Kolby Cooper
Heritage Hall, Paris
SouthernCross Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Crystal Opry House, Melody Ranch, Tom Bean
King George Band (George Strait tribute)
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The Texas Bluesme
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Maylee Thomas
Rick’s Chophouse, McKinney
Reckless Kelly
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Sam Riggs, Southern Ride
Southern Junction Royse City/Rockwall
Jeff Plankenhorn
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Trey Rose
The Mule Barn, Justin
Randall King, Kevin Jackson Band
Swingin’ Doors, Terrell
Saturday, Sept. 7
Michael O’Neal
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris
Sam Riggs
Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas
Shaun Outen Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Scott Sean White
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Deryl Dodd
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,
Mark Sena’s Funk Machine
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Bent Creek
Lowbrow’s, Pilot Point
Maylee & The Mayor, Jon Christopher Davis
Eden Hill Winery, Celina
Kevin Jackson Band
Neon Moon, Yantis
Garrett Bryan
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Shelley King
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Reverend Horton Heat
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Eddie Esler
San Jacinto Plaza Music Series, Rockwall
Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Curtis Grimes
Broach Park, Pittsburg
