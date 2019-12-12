The past few weeks, I’ve spent several days at hunting camps alone. I do most of my hunting and fishing during weekdays, and sometimes I have to be happy with only myself for company. One’s mind tends to wander when sitting hours in a hunting blind, waiting for a wild hog or whitetail buck to appear.
Last week after a couple hours anticipating a big buck the next second (which didn’t happen), I began to recall what I perceive to be my most memorable times in the outdoors. I recalled the time when I was about 14 when my Poppa Dinkins showed me how to make a set for raccoons. Poppa was an expert trapper and decades ago made some pretty good money selling fur. A diminutive man, I can still see Poppa at 90 giving me a play-by-play description of the proper way to make a water set for raccoons in a shallow creek.
My mind fast-forwarded several decades to one evening sitting in a tree stand on the banks of a creek while on an archery bow hunt up in Illinois. The air was perfectly still and chilly. The moon was full and its golden reflection was mirrored on the surface of the still water of the creek. Then, overhead, I heard the whistling of wings and a flock of eight mallards were silhouetted by that brilliant full moon. The birds began dropping in unison toward the water and landed precisely where the moon’s image was shining up at me. What a sight, something I remember to this day as if it were yesterday.
It was getting late during my afternoon hunt, and I was thoroughly enjoying reminiscing about past hunts and things I’ve witnessed during a lifetime of spending time outdoors. And then, I was brought back to the here and now by the deep-throated howl of a male coyote that sounded only a few yards behind my stand. The old song dog was letting the pack know his whereabouts and that he was ready to head out on an evening hunt. I was thinking about how terrifying that sound must be to rabbits that also ventured forth at night to feed. But rabbits don’t have the ability to think as we humans do, nor be afraid for that matter. But I have watched them freeze in place when they hear the howl of a coyote or bark of a fox.
The early morning and especially late evening howls of coyotes have come to be music to my ears. Each year, I shoot a few coyotes to help keep the predator/prey numbers in check but truly, I would really miss them if they weren’t around to share that wild music. Regardless where I am hunting, I look forward to nature’s call of the wild when darkness is just giving way to the first rays of light or when the curtain is coming down in the evening.
Owls and the sounds they make have always been a highlight of my time spent in the woods. While it’s common to hear owls talking to each other during daylight hours, especially in remote woods, they really begin networking when the sun goes down. Like coyotes, owls with their dagger-like talons are hunters of the night and rabbits and mice are the primary targets. But with their wings, owls strike silently and their prey often has no time to react. At least the rabbits can often hear the coyote sounding off or crunching leaves as he trots through the woods.
On many a night at hunting camps, I’ve went outside in the chill dark night for a walk to the wood pile for another stick of firewood and listened to owls taking to each other from the still winter woods. What do the hoots mean? Is it their way of communicating the way natives used drums to send messages? It’s very common for one owl to sound off and set off a chain reaction from other owls.
The solemn hooting of owls has a soothing effect upon me. Some folks refer to their call as eerie, but owls trigger something in my brain that causes me to pause and give thought to my own mortality. Maybe the rabbits do the same thing? No, I think not. The sounds of these winged talons of death simply let the rabbits know they need to be continually on the guard.
They are not the only creatures of the night, and the natural world lives by the rule of predator and prey. The predator is not necessarily bad for doing what it was genetically programmed to do nor the rabbit sweet because it is prey. Have you ever witnessed the battle of two buck rabbits? They can also revert to the law of tooth and fang just as savagely as the wily coyote, hawk or owl.
As I mentioned, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the woods solo lately, and I’ve had the time to do a lot of reflecting. Spending time alone goes hand in hand with hunting, but I’m sure folks who simply get out and observe nature enjoy many of the same sights and sounds.
Make sure and join me in Greenville on Saturday for The Winter Outdoor Ron-De-Voux, a gathering of friends, hunters and fishermen. The event will be on four wooded acres on Stonewall Street at Carquest (Henley Auto Supply), a few blocks north of downtown Greenville from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
